    Minimum wrinkles
    Minimum effort

    Steam&Go Plus

    Handheld garment steamer
    The garment steamer safely dewrinkles and refreshes all your clothes with SmartFlow heated plate that is safe for all fabrics. Our compact clothes steamer heats in seconds to steam vertically and horizontally for better results*.

    Works both vertically and horizontally for effortless results
    SmartFlow heated plate for better steaming results*
    Compact design, ideal for storing and travel
    No ironing board needed
    *Compared to Philips Steam&Go GC310 and GC320; without SmartFlow heated plate.

    Why a steamer?

    A clothes steamer is perfect for delicate fabrics, quick touch-ups and tricky to iron items
    Steam gently penetrates even the most delicate fabrics with no risk of scorching or burning — and no ironing board required. And it does more than just keep you looking your best. Steam removes odors and kills bacteria, so clothes are fresh and ready to wear again.

    It’s easy to steam garments with Steam&Go Plus clothes steamer

     

    If you’re new to steaming clothes, you’ll be surprised how fast and easy it is to do.

     

    Steam&Go Plus takes just 45 seconds to heat and is ready to use. Then you can use the handheld steamer vertically and horizontally to refresh clothes. And with a few tips, you’ll steam clothes with ease. Safely steam all fabrics from silk to cashmere, and jackets to pleats.

     

        Minimum wrinkles
        Minimum effort

         

        Effortlessly de-wrinkle and refresh even delicate clothes with no burns. Compact handheld steamer heats up in 45 seconds. Steam vertically or horizontally for better results. Detachable water tank makes it easy to refill anytime.
        Vertical and horizontal
        steaming

         

        Hold Steam&Go Plus upright to easily steam hanging clothes. To treat cuffs, collars or stubborn creases, lay your clothes on a flat surface. Then tip handheld steamer horizontally for a crisp, smooth finish — no spills, drips or loss of steam.
        Steam all your delicates
        — worry-free

         

        Safely steam even your delicate clothes. Our SmartFlow heated plate is safe for all fabrics and avoids wet spots. Whether you use handheld garment steamer vertically or horizontally, it helps press your fabric for even better results*.
        Travel-friendly
        and compact

         

        With its ergonomic design, our portable clothes steamer is light, comfortable and easy to use. Its small hand-held design is ideal for travel or to store when not in use.

         

        Find the best garment steamer for you

        Steam&Go

        Handheld steamer

        Steam&Go

        Handheld garment steamer
        StyleTouch Pure

        Garment Steamer
        Steam&Go Plus

        Handheld garment steamer
        Power
        • 1000W
        • 1000W
        • 1300W

        Continuous steam
        • up to 20 g/min
        • up to 20 g/min
        • up to 24 g/min

        Water tank

        • 60 ml, not detachable
        • 70 ml, detachable
        • 70 ml, detachable

        Steaming autonomy
        • 1 garment
        • 1 or 2 garments
        • 1 or 2 garments

        Steam plate
        • Plastic
        • Plastic
        • SmartFlow Heated plate

        Accessories
        • -
        • -
        • Horizontal & Vertical steaming

        Safe to use on all ironable fabrics.
        Garment steamer heats up in just 45 seconds.
        Removes odors and kill 99.9 % of bacteria**.
        Compact design, ideal for storing and travel.
        Detachable 70ml water tank for easy refills.

        * Compared to Philips Steam&Go GC310 and GC320; without SmartFlow heated plate.

        * * Tested by external body for bacteria types Escherichia coli 8099, Staphylicoccus aureus ATCC 6538, Canidia albicans ATCC 10231with 8 minutes steaming time. 

