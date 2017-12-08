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Our best ever toothbrush,
for complete oral care

DiamondClean Smart video

DiamondClean Smart

9500 Series
White

Our best ever toothbrush, for complete oral care


DiamondClean Smart

9500 Series
White

Feel confident,
with 100% coverage.

Diamondclean smart white

Unfortunately this product is no longer available

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Sensors and app help you perfect your technique, and get a complete clean.

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Premium brush heads give you exceptional oral health results.

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5 modes and 3 intensities let you focus on each aspect of your oral health.

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Smart brush heads automatically select optimal mode and intensity.

The toothbrush
for those who
demand the best

You'll not only get our best toothbrush, you'll also get our best performing brush heads that give you;

Up to 10 times more plaque removal

Up to 10 times more

plaque removal*

Up to 7 times healthier gums in just 2 weeks

Up to 7 times healthier

gums in just 2 weeks*

Up to 100% more stain removal in just 3 days

Up to 100% more stain

removal in just 3 days**

Long-lasting fresh breath

Long-lasting fresh breath

* than a manual toothbrush

** than a manual toothbrush, and with a leading whitening toothpaste

What makes this the world's most intelligent  toothbrush?

 

The DiamondClean Smart has some handy sidekicks—its connected app and smart sensor suite. They work together to give you confidence in your oral care.

App Store
Google Play
DiamonClean Smart sensor suite
Feature 1 - Real time feedback

Our smart sensors take the guesswork out of brushing. Real-time feedback helps get your brushing technique to 100%.

Feature 2 - Missed spots

The location sensor tracks your coverage, so you can see exactly where you've brushed, and where you've missed. That way you can get 100% coverage, 100% of the time.

Feature 3 - Set goals, coaching, track progress

The app is your straight-talking oral health coach, helping you track and meet your oral-health goals. This way you can feel confident in your smile.

Brush heads that push all the right buttons

 

This toothbrush knows the optimal mode and intensity setting for each brush head.

 

So if you click on Premium Gum Care, for example, it automatically selects the best settings to gently yet effectivly clean your gums.

Premium accessories mean it's not just your smile that will look good 

toothbrush glass holder

Simply place your toothbrush into the sleek glass holder, and it instantly starts charging.

Travel case

Our deluxe travel case doubles as a charger.

Still not convinced
this is the one for you?

 

We have a range of toothbrushes for a range of needs.

See our range of electric toothbrushes
See our range of electric toothrbrushes

  • Specifications

    Connectivity
    Connectivity
    Bluetooth® wireless technology
    • Connected brushing app
    Power
    Power
    Voltage
    • 110-220 V
    Technical specifications
    Technical specifications
    Operating time (full to empty)
    • 14 days******
    Battery
    • Rechargeable
    Battery type
    • Lithium ION
    Design and finishing
    Design and finishing
    Color
    • White
    Service
    Service
    Warranty
    • 2-year limited warranty
    Compatibility
    Compatibility
    Android compatibility
    • Android phones
    • Bluetooth 4.0 enabled tablets
    iOS compatibility
    • iPad 3rd Gen or higher
    • iPhone 4S or higher
    • with iOS7 or higher
    Ease of use
    Ease of use
    Display
    • Illuminated display
    Handle
    • Slim ergonomic design
    Handle compatibility
    • Easy click-on brush heads
    Battery indicator
    • Illuminated icon indicates battery life
    Brush head recognition
    • Syncs with optimal mode
    Replacement reminder
    • To always ensure best results
    • reminder icon lights up
    Items included
    Items included
    Handle
    • 1 DiamondClean Smart
    Brush heads
    • 1 C3 Premium Plaque Control
    • 1 G3 Premium Gum Care
    • 1 W3 Premium White
    • 1 TongueCare+ tongue brush
    Glass charger
    • 1
    Travel case
    • USB charging travel case
    Cleaning performance
    Cleaning performance
    Health benefits
    • Up to 7x healthier gums****
    Performance
    • Removes up to 10x more plaque*
    Speed
    • Up to 62000 brush movement/min
    Whitening benefits
    • Up to 100% less stains*****
    Timer
    • BrushPacer and SmarTimer
    Pressure feedback
    • Ring lights up in purple
    • Vibrates handle to alert user
    TouchUp
    • Ensures 100% coverage
    Modes
    Modes
    Clean
    • For exceptional everyday clean
    3 intensities
    • High
    • Medium
    • Low
    Deep Clean+
    • For an invigorating deep clean
    Gum Health
    • Special attention to molars
    TongueCare+
    • For long lasting clean breath
    White+
    • To remove surface stains
    BrushSync Mode Pairing
    BrushSync Mode Pairing
    C3 Premium Plaque Control
    • Pairs with Clean mode
    G3 Premium Gum Care brush head
    • Pairs with Gum Health mode
    W3 Premium White brush head
    • Pairs with White+ mode
    TongueCare+ tongue brush
    • Pairs with TongueCare mode
    Smart sensor technology
    Smart sensor technology
    Pressure sensor
    • Alerts when brushing too hard
    Location sensor
    • Tracks & improves coverage
    Scrubbing sensor
    • Guides to reduce scrubbing
    3D mouth map
    • Highlights trouble areas
    TouchUp
    • To address missed spots
    Position sensor
    • Guides to areas you missed
    Connectivity
    Connectivity
    Bluetooth® wireless technology
    • Connected brushing app
    Power
    Power
    Voltage
    • 110-220 V
    See all specifications
    Connectivity
    Connectivity
    Bluetooth® wireless technology
    • Connected brushing app
    Power
    Power
    Voltage
    • 110-220 V
    Technical specifications
    Technical specifications
    Operating time (full to empty)
    • 14 days******
    Battery
    • Rechargeable
    Battery type
    • Lithium ION
    Design and finishing
    Design and finishing
    Color
    • White
    Service
    Service
    Warranty
    • 2-year limited warranty
    Compatibility
    Compatibility
    Android compatibility
    • Android phones
    • Bluetooth 4.0 enabled tablets
    iOS compatibility
    • iPad 3rd Gen or higher
    • iPhone 4S or higher
    • with iOS7 or higher
    Ease of use
    Ease of use
    Display
    • Illuminated display
    Handle
    • Slim ergonomic design
    Handle compatibility
    • Easy click-on brush heads
    Battery indicator
    • Illuminated icon indicates battery life
    Brush head recognition
    • Syncs with optimal mode
    Replacement reminder
    • To always ensure best results
    • reminder icon lights up
    Items included
    Items included
    Handle
    • 1 DiamondClean Smart
    Brush heads
    • 1 C3 Premium Plaque Control
    • 1 G3 Premium Gum Care
    • 1 W3 Premium White
    • 1 TongueCare+ tongue brush
    Glass charger
    • 1
    Travel case
    • USB charging travel case
    Cleaning performance
    Cleaning performance
    Health benefits
    • Up to 7x healthier gums****
    Performance
    • Removes up to 10x more plaque*
    Speed
    • Up to 62000 brush movement/min
    Whitening benefits
    • Up to 100% less stains*****
    Timer
    • BrushPacer and SmarTimer
    Pressure feedback
    • Ring lights up in purple
    • Vibrates handle to alert user
    TouchUp
    • Ensures 100% coverage
    Modes
    Modes
    Clean
    • For exceptional everyday clean
    3 intensities
    • High
    • Medium
    • Low
    Deep Clean+
    • For an invigorating deep clean
    Gum Health
    • Special attention to molars
    TongueCare+
    • For long lasting clean breath
    White+
    • To remove surface stains
    BrushSync Mode Pairing
    BrushSync Mode Pairing
    C3 Premium Plaque Control
    • Pairs with Clean mode
    G3 Premium Gum Care brush head
    • Pairs with Gum Health mode
    W3 Premium White brush head
    • Pairs with White+ mode
    TongueCare+ tongue brush
    • Pairs with TongueCare mode
    Smart sensor technology
    Smart sensor technology
    Pressure sensor
    • Alerts when brushing too hard
    Location sensor
    • Tracks & improves coverage
    Scrubbing sensor
    • Guides to reduce scrubbing
    3D mouth map
    • Highlights trouble areas
    TouchUp
    • To address missed spots
    Position sensor
    • Guides to areas you missed

Manuals & Documentation

Back to other questions
Back to other questions
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