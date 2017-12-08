Our best ever toothbrush, for complete oral care
Our best ever toothbrush, for complete oral care DiamondClean Smart
Feel confident, with 100% coverage.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
Sensors and app help you perfect your technique, and get a complete clean.
Premium brush heads give you exceptional oral health results.
5 modes and 3 intensities let you focus on each aspect of y our oral health.
Smart brush heads automatically select optimal mode and intensity.
The toothbrush for those who demand the best
You'll not only get our best toothbrush, you'll also get our best performing brush heads that give you;
Up to 10 times more plaque removal*
Up to 7 times healthier gums in just 2 weeks*
Up to 100% more stain removal in just 3 days**
Long-lasting fresh breath
* than a manual toothbrush ** than a manual toothbrush, and with a leading whitening toothpaste What makes this the world's most intelligent toothbrush?
The DiamondClean Smart has some handy sidekicks—its connected app and smart sensor suite. They work together to give you confidence in your oral care.
Our smart sensors take the guesswork out of brushing. Real-time feedback helps get your brushing technique to 100%.
The location sensor tracks your coverage, so you can see exactly where you've brushed, and where you've missed. That way you can get 100% coverage, 100% of the time.
The app is your straight-talking oral health coach, helping you track and meet your oral-health goals. This way you can feel confident in your smile. Brush heads that push all the right buttons
This toothbrush knows the optimal mode and intensity setting for each brush head.
So if you click on Premium Gum Care, for example, it automatically selects the best settings to gently yet effectivly clean your gums.
Premium accessories mean it's not just your smile that will look good
Simply place your toothbrush into the sleek glass holder, and it instantly starts charging.
Our deluxe travel case doubles as a charger. Still not convinced this is the one for you?
We have a range of toothbrushes for a range of needs.
Specifications Connectivity
Connectivity Bluetooth® wireless technology Power Technical specifications
Technical specifications Operating time (full to empty) Battery Battery type Design and finishing
Design and finishing Color Service
Service Warranty Compatibility
Compatibility Android compatibility iOS compatibility
iPad 3rd Gen or higher
iPhone 4S or higher
with iOS7 or higher Ease of use
Ease of use Display Handle Handle compatibility Battery indicator Brush head recognition Replacement reminder Items included
Items included Handle Brush heads Glass charger Travel case Cleaning performance
Cleaning performance Health benefits Performance Speed Whitening benefits Timer Pressure feedback TouchUp Modes
Modes Clean 3 intensities Deep Clean+ Gum Health TongueCare+ White+ BrushSync Mode Pairing
BrushSync Mode Pairing C3 Premium Plaque Control G3 Premium Gum Care brush head W3 Premium White brush head TongueCare+ tongue brush Smart sensor technology
Smart sensor technology Pressure sensor Location sensor Scrubbing sensor 3D mouth map TouchUp Position sensor Connectivity
Connectivity Bluetooth® wireless technology Power
User Manual PDF
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1.0 MB October 24, 2020
User Manual PDF
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Eco Passport PDF
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