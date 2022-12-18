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    Business Monitor LCD monitor with PowerSensor

    242B1/89

    Overall rating / 5
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    Clear vision to get more done

    Get your best work done with this Philips monitor. IPS screen with crisp FHD gives the clarity to see your work. Loaded with features to improve productivity and sustainability. Eye comfort features with TUV certified to reduce eye fatigue.

    See all benefits

    Business Monitor LCD monitor with PowerSensor

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    Clear vision to get more done

    • B Line
    • 24 (23.8" / 60.5 cm diag.)
    • 1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
    PowerSensor saves up to 70% energy costs

    PowerSensor saves up to 70% energy costs

    PowerSensor is a built-in 'people sensor' that transmits and receives harmless infrared signals to determine if user is present and automatically reduces monitor brightness when user steps away from the desk, cutting energy costs by up to 70 percent and prolonging monitor life.

    LightSensor for the perfect brightness with minimal power

    LightSensor for the perfect brightness with minimal power

    LightSensor uses a smart sensor to adjust the picture brightness depending on the room light conditions for the perfect picture with minimal power usage.

    IPS technology for full colors and wide viewing angles

    IPS technology for full colors and wide viewing angles

    IPS displays use an advanced technology which gives you extra wide viewing angles of 178/178 degree, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle - even in 90 degree Pivot mode! Unlike standard TN panels, IPS displays gives you remarkably crisp images with vivid colors, making it ideal not only for Photos, movies and web browsing, but also for professional applications which demand color accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.

    SmartImage presets for easy optimized image settings

    SmartImage presets for easy optimized image settings

    SmartImage is an exclusive leading edge Philips technology that analyzes the content displayed on your screen and gives you optimized display performance. This user friendly interface allows you to select various modes like Office, Photo, Movie, Game, Economy etc., to fit the application in use. Based on the selection, SmartImage dynamically optimizes the contrast, color saturation and sharpness of images and videos for ultimate display performance. The Economy mode option offers you major power savings. All in real time with the press of a single button!

    Effortlessly smooth action with Adaptive-Sync technology

    Effortlessly smooth action with Adaptive-Sync technology

    Gaming shouldn't be a choice between choppy gameplay or broken frames. Get fluid, artifact-free performance at virtually any framerate with Adaptive-Sync technology, smooth quick refresh and ultra-fast response time.

    TUV Eye Comfort certified to reduce eye fatigue

    TUV Eye Comfort certified to reduce eye fatigue

    Philips display meet TUV Rheinland Eye Comfort standard to prevent eye strain caused by prolonged computer use. With TUV Eye Comfort certification, Philips displays ensure flicker-free, low blue mode, no disturbing reflections, wide viewing angle and less reduction of image quality from different angles and ergonomic stand designs for ideal viewing experience. Keep your eyes healthy and boost work productivity.

    Less eye fatigue with Flicker-free technology

    Less eye fatigue with Flicker-free technology

    Due to the way brightness is controlled on LED-backlit screens, some users experience flicker on their screen which causes eye fatigue. Philips Flicker-free Technology applies a new solution to regulate brightness and reduce flicker for more comfortable viewing.

    LowBlue Mode for easy on-the-eyes productivity

    LowBlue Mode for easy on-the-eyes productivity

    Studies have shown that just as ultra-violet rays can cause eye damage, shortwave length blue light rays from LED displays can cause eye damage and affect vision over time. Developed for wellbeing, Philips LowBlue Mode setting uses a smart software technology to reduce harmful shortwave blue light.

    SmartErgoBase enables people-friendly ergonomic adjustments

    SmartErgoBase enables people-friendly ergonomic adjustments

    The SmartErgoBase is a monitor base that delivers ergonomic display comfort and provides cable management. The base can swivel, tilt and rotate to various angles to ensure maximum comfort. The height adjustable stand guarantees the optimal viewing level, reducing the physical strains of a long workday, while cable management reduces cable clutter and keeps the workspace neat and professional.

    Built-in stereo speakers for multimedia

    Built-in stereo speakers for multimedia

    A pair of high quality stereo speakers built into a display device. It can be visible front firing, or invisible down firing, top firing, rear firing, etc depending on model and design.

    EasyRead mode for a paper-like reading experience

    EasyRead mode for a paper-like reading experience

    Designed to meet environmental standards

    Designed for sustainability, and reduced operating costs, this monitor meets environmental standards. Such as: ENERGY STAR, EPEAT, TCO Certified. For more information on certification, please visit: ENERGY STAR: https://www.energystar.gov/ EPEAT: https://www.epeat.net/ TCO Certified: https://tcocertified.com/

    Technical Specifications

    • Picture/Display

      Panel Size
      23.8 inch / 60.5 cm
      Aspect ratio
      16:9
      LCD panel type
      IPS technology
      Backlight type
      W-LED system
      Pixel pitch
      0.2745 x 0.2745 mm
      Brightness
      250  cd/m²
      Display colors
      16.7M
      Color gamut (typical)
      NTSC 91%*, sRGB 107%*
      Contrast ratio (typical)
      1000:1
      SmartContrast
      50,000,000:1
      Response time (typical)
      4 ms (Gray to Gray)*
      Viewing angle
      • 178º (H) / 178º (V)
      • @ C/R > 10
      Picture enhancement
      SmartImage
      Maximum resolution
      1920 x 1080 @ 75Hz*
      Effective viewing area
      527.04 (H) x 296.46 (V)
      Scanning Frequency
      30 - 85 kHz (H) / 48 - 75 Hz (V)
      sRGB
      Yes
      Flicker-free
      Yes
      Pixel Density
      93 PPI
      LowBlue Mode
      Yes
      Display Screen Coating
      Anti-Glare, 3H, Haze 25%
      EasyRead
      Yes
      Adaptive sync (VRR)
      Yes

    • Connectivity

      Signal Input
      • VGA (Analog )
      • DVI-D (digital, HDCP)
      • DisplayPort 1.2
      • HDMI 1.4 x 1
      Sync Input
      • Separate Sync
      • Sync on Green
      Audio (In/Out)
      • PC audio-in
      • Headphone out
      USB:
      USB-B x 1 (upstream), USB 3.2 x 4 (downstream with 1 fast charge B.C 1.2)
      HDCP
      HDCP 1.4 (DVI/DP/HDMI)

    • Convenience

      Built-in Speakers
      2 W x 2
      Plug & Play Compatibility
      • DDC/CI
      • Mac OS X
      • sRGB
      • Windows 11 / 10 / 8.1 / 8 / 7
      User convenience
      • SmartImage
      • Input
      • PowerSensor
      • Menu
      • Power On/Off
      OSD Languages
      • Brazil Portuguese
      • Czech
      • Dutch
      • English
      • Finnish
      • French
      • German
      • Greek
      • Hungarian
      • Italian
      • Japanese
      • Korean
      • Polish
      • Portuguese
      • Russian
      • Simplified Chinese
      • Spanish
      • Swedish
      • Traditional Chinese
      • Turkish
      • Ukrainian
      Other convenience
      • Kensington lock
      • VESA mount (100x100mm)
      Control software
      SmartControl

    • Stand

      Height adjustment
      150  mm
      Pivot
      -/+ 90 degree
      Swivel
      -/+ 180  degree
      Tilt
      -5 ~ 35  degree

    • Power

      ECO mode
      10.4 W (typ.)
      Power supply
      • Built-in
      • 100-240VAC, 50-60Hz
      Off mode
      Zero watts with Zero switch
      On mode
      14.5 W (typ.) (EnergyStar test method)
      Standby mode
      0.35 W
      Power LED indicator
      • Operation - White
      • Standby mode- White (blinking)

    • Dimensions

      Packaging in mm (WxHxD)
      730 x 450 x 139  mm
      Product without stand (mm)
      540 x 323 x 51  mm
      Product with stand(max height)
      540 x 501 x 205  mm

    • Weight

      Product with packaging (kg)
      7.36  kg
      Product with stand (kg)
      4.57  kg
      Product without stand (kg)
      2.99  kg

    • Operating conditions

      Altitude
      Operation: +12,000ft (3,658m), Non-operation: +40,000ft (12,192m)
      Temperature range (operation)
      0°C to 40  °C
      Relative humidity
      20%-80  %
      Temperature range (storage)
      -20°C to 60  °C
      MTBF (demonstrated)
      70,000 hrs (excluded backlight)

    • Sustainability

      Environmental and energy
      • PowerSensor
      • LightSensor
      • EnergyStar 8.0
      • EPEAT*
      • RoHS
      • TCO Certified Edge
      Post consumer recycled plastic
      85%
      Recyclable packaging material
      100  %
      Specific Substances
      • PVC / BFR free housing
      • Mercury free

    • Compliance and standards

      Regulatory Approvals
      • CB
      • FCC Class B
      • ICES-003
      • CE Mark
      • TUV Ergo
      • TUV/GS
      • CU-EAC
      • UKRAINIAN
      • TUV Eye Comfort certified

    • Cabinet

      Finish
      Texture
      Foot
      Black
      Front bezel
      Black
      Rear cover
      Black

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    • "IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.
    • The maximum resolution works for either HDMI input or DP input.
    • Response time value equal to SmartResponse
    • NTSC Area based on CIE1976
    • sRGB Area based on CIE1931
    • Fast charging complies with USB BC 1.2 standard
    • EPEAT rating is valid only where Philips registers the product. Please visit https://www.epeat.net/ for registration status in your country.
    • The monitor may look different from feature images.
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