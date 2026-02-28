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2 year warranty

All series

  • Front Product Photograph
  • Front Product Photograph
  • Front Product Photograph
  • Front Product Photograph

Discontinued

LCD monitor

243V5LHAB5/89

Great LED images in vivid colors

Enjoy vivid LED pictures on this Philips display. Equipped with HDMI and stereo speakers, it’s a great choice!

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with stereo speakers

Great LED images in vivid colors

  • V Line

  • 24 (23.6" / 59.9 cm diag.)

LED technology for vivid colors

White LED's are solid state devices which light up to full, consistent brightness faster saving startup time. LED's are free from mercury content which allows for eco-friendly recycling and disposal process. LED's allow for better dimming control of LCD backlight, resulting in super high contrast ratio. It also gives superior color reproduction thanks to consistent brightness across the screen.

16:9 Full HD display for crisp detailed images

16:9 Full HD display for crisp detailed images

Picture quality matters. Regular displays deliver quality, but you expect more. This display features enhanced Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution. With Full HD for crisp detail paired with high brightness, incredible contrast and realistic colors expect a true to life picture.

SmartContrast for rich black details

SmartContrast for rich black details

SmartContrast is a Philips technology that analyzes the contents you are displaying, automatically adjusting colors and controlling backlight intensity to dynamically enhance contrast for the best digital images and videos or when playing games where dark hues are displayed. When Economy mode is selected, contrast is adjusted and backlighting fine-tuned for just-right display of everyday office applications and lower power consumption.

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