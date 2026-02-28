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Evnia Gaming MonitorFull HD gaming monitor

24M1N3200Z/89

Take gaming to the next level

This Philips gaming monitor is a great all-around display for intense action-packed PC games. AMD FreeSync, 165Hz and 1ms deliver smooth gameplay. Virtually frameless display with Ultra Wide-Color enhances immersive visual experience.

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Take gaming to the next level

  • Evnia 3000

  • 24 (23.8" / 60.5 cm diag.)

  • 1920 x 1080 (Full HD)

AMD FreeSync™ Premium; tear free, stutter free, fluid gaming

AMD FreeSync™ Premium; tear free, stutter free, fluid gaming

Gaming shouldn't be a choice between choppy gameplay or broken frames. AMD FreeSync™ Premium equips serious gamers with a fluid, tear-free gameplay experience at peak performance. There are no compromises, game confidently with a high refresh rate, low framerate compensation, and low latency.

165Hz refresh rates for ultra-smooth, brilliant images

165Hz refresh rates for ultra-smooth, brilliant images

You play intense, competitive gaming. You demand display with lag free, ultra-smooth images. This Philips display redraws the screen image up-to 165 times per second, effectively faster than a standard display. A lower frame rate can make enemies appear to jump from spot to spot on the screen, making them difficult targets to hit. With 165Hz frame rate, you get those critical missing images on the screen which shows enemy movement in ultra-smooth motion so you can easily target them. With ultra-low input lag and no screen tearing, this Philips display is your perfect gaming partner

1ms (MPRT) fast response for crisp image and smooth gameplay

1ms (MPRT) fast response for crisp image and smooth gameplay

MPRT (motion picture response time) is more intuitive way to describe the response time, which directly refers the duration from seeing blurry noise to clean and crisp images. Philips gaming monitor with 1 ms MPRT effectively eliminates smearing and motion blur, delivers shaper and precise visuals to enhance gaming experience. Best choice for playing thrilling and twitch-sensitive games.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. "IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.

  2. The maximum resolution works for either HDMI input or DP input.

  3. For best output performance, please always ensure that your graphic card is capable of achieving the maximum resolution and refresh rate of this Philips display.

  4. Response time value equal to SmartResponse

  5. MPRT is to adjust brightness for blur reduction, so cannot adjust brightness while MPRT is turned on. To reduce motion blur, LED backlight will strobe synchronously with screen refresh, which may cause noticeable brightness change.

  6. MPRT is gaming-optimized mode. Turn on MPRT may cause noticeable screen flickering. It is recommended to turn off when you are not using the gaming function.

  7. DCI-P3 Coverage based on CIE1976

  8. NTSC / sRGB Coverage based on CIE1931

  9. Adobe RGB Coverage based on CIE1976

  10. 2020 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. All rights reserved. AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, AMD FreeSync™ and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective companies.

  11. The monitor may look different from feature images.