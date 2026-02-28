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Discontinued

QHD LCD Monitor with Ultra Wide-Color

276E8FJAB/89

Vivid colors in an elegant design

Colors like you've never seen before. This brilliant wide view Quad HD display with Ultra Wide-Color offers crisp images with the richest and most vivid colors on an elegant display for a your best creations yet.

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Vivid colors in an elegant design

  • E Line

  • 27" (68.6 cm)

  • 2560 x 1440 (QHD)

IPS LED wide view technology for image and color accuracy

IPS displays use an advanced technology which gives you extra wide viewing angles of 178/178 degree, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle. Unlike standard TN panels, IPS displays gives you remarkably crisp images with vivid colors, making it ideal not only for Photos, movies and web browsing, but also for professional applications which demand color accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.

Elegant, slim design complements your home decor

Ultra Wide-Color wider range of colors for a vivid picture

Ultra Wide-Color Technology delivers a wider spectrum of colors for a more brilliant picture. Ultra Wide-Color wider "color gamut" produces more natural-looking greens, vivid reds and deeper blues. Bring, media entertainment, images, and even productivity more alive and vivid colors from Ultra Wide-Color Technology.

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Disclaimers

  1. "IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.

  2. Response time value equal to SmartResponse

  3. 2020 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. All rights reserved. AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, AMD FreeSync™ and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective companies.

  4. NTSC Area based on CIE1976

  5. sRGB Area based on CIE1931