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2 year warranty

All series

LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color

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LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color

276E9QHSW/89

LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color

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Software & drivers

Drivers Windows 8

  • version: 276E9Q
  • ZIP file, 10.9 kB
  • 27 February 2018

Drivers Windows 10

  • version: 276E9Q
  • ZIP file, 10.9 kB
  • 27 February 2018

Manuals & Documentation

Localized Commercial Leaflet - English (US)

  • PDF file, 857 kB
  • 8 January 2025

TCO Certified Notice

  • PDF file, 86.9 kB
  • 1 June 2023

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