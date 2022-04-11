Search terms

4K UHD monitor

27E1N5800E/89
  • Striking design, vibrant colors Striking design, vibrant colors Striking design, vibrant colors
    Striking design, vibrant colors

    Elevate your viewing experience for work and play. UltraClear 4K IPS display delivers accurate color and image reproduction from any angle. Ergonomic slim-frame monitor with cable management offers a stylish enhancement to your workspace. See all benefits

      • 5000 series
      • 27" (68.6 cm)
      • 3840 x 2160 (4K UHD)
      UltraClear 4K UHD (3840x2160) resolution for precision

      UltraClear 4K UHD (3840x2160) resolution for precision

      These Philips displays utilize high performance panels to deliver UltraClear, 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) resolution images. Whether you are demanding professional requiring extremely detailed images for CAD solutions, using 3D graphics applications or a financial wizard working on huge spreadsheets, Philips displays will make your images and graphics come alive.

      IPS LED wide view technology for image and color accuracy

      IPS LED wide view technology for image and color accuracy

      IPS displays use an advanced technology which gives you extra wide viewing angles of 178/178 degree, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle. Unlike standard TN panels, IPS displays gives you remarkably crisp images with vivid colors, making it ideal not only for Photos, movies and web browsing, but also for professional applications which demand color accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.

      SmartImage game mode optimized for gamers

      SmartImage game mode optimized for gamers

      The new Philips gaming display has quick access OSD fine tuned for gamers, offering you multiple options. "FPS" mode (First person shooting) improves dark themes in games, allowing you to see hidden objects in dark areas. "Racing" mode adapts display with fastest response time, high color, along with image adjustments. "RTS" mode (Real time strategy) has a special SmartFrame mode which enables highlighting of specific area and allows for size and image adjustments. Gamer 1 and Gamer 2 enable you to save personal customized settings based on different games, ensuring best performance.

      LowBlue mode and Flicker-free easy-on-the eyes viewing

      LowBlue mode and Flicker-free easy-on-the eyes viewing

      Our LowBlue Mode and Flicker-free technology have been developed to reduce eye strain and fatigue often caused by long hours in front of a monitor.

      MultiView enables simultaneous dual connection and view

      MultiView enables simultaneous dual connection and view

      With the ultra-high resolution Philips MultiView display you can now experience a world of connectivity. MultiView enables active dual connect and view so that you can work with multiple devices like a PC and notebook simultaneously, for complex multi-tasking.

      Tilt, pivot and height-adjust for an ideal viewing position

      Tilt, pivot and height-adjust for an ideal viewing position

      The Compact Ergo Base is a people-friendly Philips monitor base that tilts, pivot and height-adjusts so each user can position the monitor for maximum viewing comfort and efficiency.

      Cable management reduces cable clutter for neat workspace

      Cable management reduces cable clutter for neat workspace

      Cable management is an intimate design that maintains tidy workspace by organizing cables and wires required for the operation of a display device.

      EasySelect menu toggle key for quick on-screen menu access

      EasySelect menu toggle key for quick on-screen menu access

      The discreetly placed EasySelect Menu Toggle Key allows you to make quick and easy adjustments to monitor settings in the On-Screen Display menu.

      SmartContrast for rich black details

      SmartContrast for rich black details

      SmartContrast is a Philips technology that analyzes the contents you are displaying, automatically adjusting colors and controlling backlight intensity to dynamically enhance contrast for the best digital images and videos or when playing games where dark hues are displayed. When Economy mode is selected, contrast is adjusted and backlighting fine-tuned for just-right display of everyday office applications and lower power consumption.

      1.07 billion colors for stunning color and finest gradations

      1.07 billion colors for stunning color and finest gradations

      This display delivers outstanding color depth with 1.07 billion colors, and the finest gradation, for re-creating smooth, precise, and vivid image. Enjoy accurate and true-to-life visuals whether gaming, watching videos, or working on color critical work with graphics applications.

      EasyRead mode for a paper-like reading experience

      EasyRead mode for a paper-like reading experience

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        LCD panel type
        IPS technology
        Backlight type
        W-LED system
        Panel Size
        27 inch / 68.6 cm
        Display Screen Coating
        Anti-Glare, 3H, Haze 25%
        Effective viewing area
        596.736 (H) x 335.664 (V)
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Maximum resolution
        3840 x 2160 @ 60 Hz*
        Pixel Density
        163.18 PPI
        Response time (typical)
        4 ms (Gray to Gray)*
        Brightness
        350  cd/m²
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        1000:1
        SmartContrast
        Mega Infinity DCR
        Pixel pitch
        0.1554 x 0.1554 mm
        Viewing angle
        • 178º (H) / 178º (V)
        • @ C/R > 10
        Flicker-free
        Yes
        Picture enhancement
        SmartImage game
        Color gamut (typical)
        NTSC 106.4%*, sRGB 125.7%*
        Display colors
        Color support 1.07 billion colors
        Scanning Frequency
        30 - 114 kHz (H) / 48 - 75 Hz (V)
        SmartUniformity
        97 ~ 102%
        Delta E
        < 2 (sRGB)
        LowBlue Mode
        Yes
        EasyRead
        Yes
        sRGB
        Yes

      • Connectivity

        Signal Input
        HDMI 2.0 x 2, DisplayPort 1.2 x 1
        Sync Input
        Separate Sync
        Audio (In/Out)
        Audio out

      • Convenience

        MultiView
        • PIP/PBP mode
        • 2x devices
        User convenience
        • Power On/Off
        • Menu
        • Brightness
        • Input
        • SmartImage Game
        OSD Languages
        • Brazil Portuguese
        • Czech
        • Dutch
        • English
        • Finnish
        • French
        • German
        • Greek
        • Hungarian
        • Italian
        • Japanese
        • Korean
        • Polish
        • Portuguese
        • Russian
        • Simplified Chinese
        • Spanish
        • Swedish
        • Traditional Chinese
        • Turkish
        • Ukrainian
        Other convenience
        • Kensington lock
        • VESA mount (100x100mm)
        Plug & Play Compatibility
        • DDC/CI
        • Mac OS X
        • sRGB
        • Windows 10 / 8.1 / 8 / 7

      • Stand

        Height adjustment
        130  mm
        Pivot
        -/+ 90 degree
        Tilt
        -5/20  degree

      • Power

        On mode
        37 W (typ.)
        Standby mode
        0.5 W (typ.)
        Off mode
        0.3 W (typ.)
        Power LED indicator
        • Operation - White
        • Standby mode- White (blinking)
        Power supply
        • Internal
        • 100-240VAC, 50-60Hz

      • Dimensions

        Product with stand(max height)
        613 x 510 x 212  mm
        Product without stand (mm)
        613 x 365 x 53  mm
        Packaging in mm (WxHxD)
        780 x 525 x 186  mm

      • Weight

        Product with stand (kg)
        6.30  kg
        Product without stand (kg)
        4.40  kg
        Product with packaging (kg)
        10.38  kg

      • Operating conditions

        Temperature range (operation)
        0 to 40  °C
        Temperature range (storage)
        -20 to 60  °C
        Relative humidity
        20%-80  %
        Altitude
        Operation: +12,000ft (3,658m), Non-operation: +40,000ft (12,192m)
        MTBF
        50,000 hrs (excluding backlight)  hour(s)

      • Sustainability

        Environmental and energy
        • RoHS
        • Mercury Free
        Recyclable packaging material
        100  %

      • Compliance and standards

        Regulatory Approvals
        • CB
        • CE Mark
        • FCC Class B
        • ICES-003

      • Cabinet

        Color
        Black
        Finish
        Textured

          • "IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.
          • The maximum resolution works for either HDMI input or DP input.
          • For best output performance, please always ensure that your graphic card is capable of achieving the maximum resolution and refresh rate of this Philips display.
          • Response time value equal to SmartResponse
          • NTSC Area based on CIE1976
          • sRGB Area based on CIE1931
          • The monitor may look different from feature images.
