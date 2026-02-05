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2 year warranty

All series

Evnia Gaming Monitor Full HD gaming monitor

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Evnia Gaming MonitorFull HD gaming monitor

27M1N3200Z/89

Evnia Gaming Monitor Full HD gaming monitor

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Software & drivers

SmartControl Software for Windows

  • version: V7.0.0
  • ZIP file, 136.6 MB
  • 5 February 2026

Manuals & Documentation

Quick Start Guide

  • PDF file, 3.1 MB
  • 7 February 2024

Important Information Manual

  • PDF file, 7.5 MB
  • 28 May 2026

Warranty and service

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