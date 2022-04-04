Search terms

EN
AR

Gaming Monitor

Full HD Curved LCD display

322M8CP/89
Overall rating / 5
  • Get in the moment Get in the moment Get in the moment
    -{discount-value}

    Gaming Monitor Full HD Curved LCD display

    322M8CP/89
    Overall rating / 5

    Get in the moment

    This Philips curved momentum monitor combines a 240Hz refresh rate with AMD FreeSync Premium. Gaming features for lifelike visuals, tear-free, and low latency gameplay while delivering wide viewing angles. Best for the most intense games. See all benefits

    Gaming Monitor Full HD Curved LCD display

    Get in the moment

    This Philips curved momentum monitor combines a 240Hz refresh rate with AMD FreeSync Premium. Gaming features for lifelike visuals, tear-free, and low latency gameplay while delivering wide viewing angles. Best for the most intense games. See all benefits

    Get in the moment

    This Philips curved momentum monitor combines a 240Hz refresh rate with AMD FreeSync Premium. Gaming features for lifelike visuals, tear-free, and low latency gameplay while delivering wide viewing angles. Best for the most intense games. See all benefits

    Gaming Monitor Full HD Curved LCD display

    Get in the moment

    This Philips curved momentum monitor combines a 240Hz refresh rate with AMD FreeSync Premium. Gaming features for lifelike visuals, tear-free, and low latency gameplay while delivering wide viewing angles. Best for the most intense games. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Entertainment & gaming

      Get in the moment

      • Momentum
      • 32 (31.5" / 80 cm diag.)
      • 1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
      Curved display design for more immersive experience

      Curved display design for more immersive experience

      Desktop monitors offer a personal user experience, which suits a curve design very well. The curved screen provides a pleasant yet subtle immersion effect, which focuses on you at the center of your desk.

      AMD FreeSync™ Premium; tear free, stutter free, fluid gaming

      AMD FreeSync™ Premium; tear free, stutter free, fluid gaming

      Gaming shouldn't be a choice between choppy gameplay or broken frames. AMD FreeSync™ Premium equips serious gamers with a fluid, tear-free gameplay experience at peak performance. There are no compromises, game confidently with a high refresh rate, low framerate compensation, and low latency.

      Ultra-fast 240 Hz refresh rate for virtually lag-free gaming

      Ultra-fast 240 Hz refresh rate for virtually lag-free gaming

      While playing the most intense engaging action-oriented games, ultra-fast 240 Hz refresh rate enhances an ultra-smooth, lag-free gaming experience. This Philips display redraws the screen image up-to 240 times per second, effectively faster than a standard display. Especially for fast-paced games like FPS and racing games, 240 Hz gives a superior motion and clarity visuals. With Philips 240 Hz Momentum display, action sequences in gameplay look judder-free and ghost-free. You will experience deeper immersion and feeling alive in game.

      Low input lag reduces time delay between devices to monitor

      Low input lag reduces time delay between devices to monitor

      Input lag is the amount of time that elapses between performing an action with connected devices and seeing the result on screen. Low input lag reduces the time delay between entering a command from your devices to monitor, greatly improve on playing twitch-sensitive video games, particularly important to whom plays fast-paced, competitive games.

      SmartImage game mode optimized for gamers

      SmartImage game mode optimized for gamers

      The new Philips gaming display has quick access OSD fine tuned for gamers, offering you multiple options. "FPS" mode (First person shooting) improves dark themes in games, allowing you to see hidden objects in dark areas. "Racing" mode adapts display with fastest response time, high color, along with image adjustments. "RTS" mode (Real time strategy) has a special SmartFrame mode which enables highlighting of specific area and allows for size and image adjustments. Gamer 1 and Gamer 2 enable you to save personal customized settings based on different games, ensuring best performance.

      0.5 ms ultra-fast speed for crisp image and smooth gameplay

      0.5 ms ultra-fast speed for crisp image and smooth gameplay

      Philips Momentum display with 0.5 ms MPRT effectively eliminates smearing and motion blur, delivers shaper and precise visuals to enhance gaming experience. Fast-moving action and dramatic transitions will be rendered smoothly. Best choice for playing thrilling and twitch-sensitive games.

      Ultra Wide-Color wider range of colors for a vivid picture

      Ultra Wide-Color wider range of colors for a vivid picture

      Ultra Wide-Color Technology delivers a wider spectrum of colors for a more brilliant picture. Ultra Wide-Color wider "color gamut" produces more natural-looking greens, vivid reds and deeper blues. Bring, media entertainment, images, and even productivity more alive and vivid colors from Ultra Wide-Color Technology.

      Less eye fatigue with Flicker-free technology

      Less eye fatigue with Flicker-free technology

      Due to the way brightness is controlled on LED-backlit screens, some users experience flicker on their screen which causes eye fatigue. Philips Flicker-free Technology applies a new solution to regulate brightness and reduce flicker for more comfortable viewing.

      LowBlue Mode for easy on-the-eyes productivity

      LowBlue Mode for easy on-the-eyes productivity

      Studies have shown that just as ultra-violet rays can cause eye damage, shortwave length blue light rays from LED displays can cause eye damage and affect vision over time. Developed for wellbeing, Philips LowBlue Mode setting uses a smart software technology to reduce harmful shortwave blue light.

      VA display delivers awesome images with wide viewing angles

      VA display delivers awesome images with wide viewing angles

      Philips VA LED display uses an advanced multi-domain vertical alignment technology which gives you super-high static contrast ratios for extra vivid and bright images. While standard office applications are handled with ease, it is especially suitable for photos, web-browsing, movies, gaming, and demanding graphical applications. It's optimized pixel management technology gives you 178/178 degree extra wide viewing angle, resulting in crisp images.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        LCD panel type
        VA LCD
        Backlight type
        W-LED system
        Panel Size
        31.5 inch / 80 cm
        Display Screen Coating
        Anti-Glare, 3H, Haze 25%
        Effective viewing area
        698.4 (H) x 392.9 (V) mm - at a 1500R curvature*
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Maximum resolution
        1920 x 1080 @ 240 Hz*
        Pixel Density
        70 PPI
        Response time (typical)
        4 ms (Gray to Gray)*
        MPRT
        0.5 ms
        Low Input Lag
        Yes
        Brightness
        250  cd/m²
        SmartContrast
        Mega Infinity DCR
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        4000:1
        Pixel pitch
        0.364 x 0.364 mm
        Viewing angle
        • 178º (H) / 178º (V)
        • @ C/R > 10
        Color gamut (typical)
        NTSC 100%*, sRGB 120%*
        Display colors
        16.7 M
        Scanning Frequency
        30 - 255 kHz (H) / 48 - 240 Hz (V)
        Flicker-free
        Yes
        LowBlue Mode
        Yes
        sRGB
        Yes
        AMD FreeSync™ technology
        Premium

      • Connectivity

        Signal Input
        • DisplayPort x 1
        • HDMI x 2
        Sync Input
        Separate Sync
        Audio (In/Out)
        Audio out

      • Convenience

        User convenience
        • Power On/Off
        • Menu/OK
        • Brightness/UP
        • Input/Down
        • SmartImage game/Back
        OSD Languages
        • Brazil Portuguese
        • Czech
        • Dutch
        • English
        • Finnish
        • French
        • German
        • Greek
        • Hungarian
        • Italian
        • Japanese
        • Korean
        • Polish
        • Portuguese
        • Russian
        • Spanish
        • Simplified Chinese
        • Swedish
        • Turkish
        • Traditional Chinese
        • Ukrainian
        Other convenience
        • Kensington lock
        • VESA mount (100x100mm)
        Plug & Play Compatibility
        • DDC/CI
        • Mac OS X
        • sRGB
        • Windows 10 / 8.1 / 8 / 7

      • Stand

        Tilt
        -5/20  degree

      • Power

        On mode
        40.72 W (typ.)
        Standby mode
        0.5 W (typ.)
        Off mode
        0.3 W (typ.)
        Power LED indicator
        • Operation - White
        • Standby mode- White (blinking)
        Power supply
        • Built-in
        • 100-240VAC, 50-60Hz

      • Dimensions

        Product with stand(max height)
        709 x 526 x 245  mm
        Product without stand (mm)
        709 x 425 x 88  mm
        Packaging in mm (WxHxD)
        790 x 619 x 297  mm

      • Weight

        Product with stand (kg)
        6.84  kg
        Product without stand (kg)
        5.93  kg
        Product with packaging (kg)
        9.93  kg

      • Operating conditions

        Temperature range (operation)
        0°C to 40  °C
        Temperature range (storage)
        -20°C to 60  °C
        Relative humidity
        20%-80  %
        Altitude
        Operation: +12,000ft (3,658m), Non-operation: +40,000ft (12,192m)
        MTBF
        50,000 (Excluded backlight)  hour(s)

      • Sustainability

        Environmental and energy
        RoHS
        Recyclable packaging material
        100  %
        Specific Substances
        • Mercury free
        • PVC / BFR free housing

      • Compliance and standards

        Regulatory Approvals
        • CB
        • CE Mark
        • FCC Class B
        • ICES-003

      • Cabinet

        Color
        Black
        Finish
        Textured

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          • Radius of the arc of the display curvature in mm
          • The maximum resolution works for either HDMI input or DP input.
          • For best output performance, please always ensure that your graphic card is capable of achieving the maximum resolution and refresh rate of this Philips display.
          • Response time value equal to SmartResponse
          • MPRT is to adjust brightness for blur reduction, so cannot adjust brightness while MPRT is turned on. To reduce motion blur, LED backlight will strobe synchronously with screen refresh, which may cause noticeable brightness change.
          • MPRT is gaming-optimized mode. Turn on MPRT may cause noticeable screen flickering. It is recommended to turn off when you are not using the gaming function.
          • NTSC Area based on CIE1976
          • sRGB Area based on CIE1931
          • 2020 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. All rights reserved. AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, AMD FreeSync™ and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective companies.
          • The monitor may look different from feature images.
          © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2022. All rights reserved.

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.