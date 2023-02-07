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2 year warranty

All series

Evnia Curved Gaming Monitor WQHD gaming monitor

Discontinued

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Evnia Curved Gaming MonitorWQHD gaming monitor

34M2C7600MV/89

Evnia Curved Gaming Monitor WQHD gaming monitor

Discontinued

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Software & drivers

Drivers Windows 8

  • version: 34M2C7600
  • ZIP file, 15.9 kB
  • 7 February 2023

Firmware History

  • version: V6.8.0.00
  • PDF file, 380.8 kB
  • 14 October 2022

Manuals & Documentation

Installation Manual

  • PDF file, 7.9 MB
  • 20 March 2026

Quick Start Guide

  • PDF file, 2.6 MB
  • 18 December 2024

Warranty and service

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