ProductsSupport
en/ar

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

  • Single product shot
  • Packaging photograph
  • Single product shot
  • Packaging photograph

Discontinued

MinicellsButton cell

377P5B/40

Top quality technology for small devices

Provides a long lasting performance in everyday small electronic devices

See all benefits

Top quality technology for small devices

  • 5 units

  • Silver

Reliable for long term performance

In manufacturing excellent technology is being used to guarantee a reliable and long term performance.

Lithium, Silver and Alkaline technology for small devices

The Lithium, Silver and Alkaline technologies offer a reliable maximum power and lifetime value for small devices.

The battery remains fresh for use for up to 3 years

Every battery suffers from energy loss when not in use. We guarantee that the battery contains at least 80% of its initial energy within the best before date.

Technical Specifications

Manuals & Documentation

Localized commercial leaflet - English (US)

  • PDF file, 239.7 kB
  • 28 November 2023

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.