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Discontinued

Momentum4K HDR display with Ambiglow

436M6VBPAB/89

4.2

| (5) Reviews | 80% recommend this product

2 awards

Get in the moment

Experience a new level of entertainment immersion with the new Momentum 4K HDR display with Ambiglow lighting. An expansive 4K UHD display with DisplayHDR 1000 delivers ultra-crisp and vibrant image quality that will get you in the moment.

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Get in the moment

  • Momentum

  • 43 (42.51" / 108 cm diag.)

  • 3840 x 2160 (4K UHD)

UltraClear 4K UHD (3840x2160) resolution for precision

UltraClear 4K UHD (3840x2160) resolution for precision

These Philips displays utilize high performance panels to deliver UltraClear, 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) resolution images. Whether you are demanding professional requiring extremely detailed images for CAD solutions, using 3D graphics applications or a financial wizard working on huge spreadsheets, Philips displays will make your images and graphics come alive.

MultiView enables simultaneous dual connection and view

MultiView enables simultaneous dual connection and view

With the ultra-high resolution Philips MultiView display you can now experience a world of connectivity. MultiView enables active dual connect and view so that you can work with multiple devices like a PC and notebook simultaneously, for complex multi-tasking.

DisplayHDR 1000 for truly vivid details and realism

DisplayHDR 1000 for truly vivid details and realism

VESA-certified DisplayHDR 1000 delivers a dramatically different visual experience vs. other 'HDR compatible' screens. Extreme deep blacks and bright whites contrast with brilliant colors, to bring out details that you've never experienced before. Gamers can spot enemies hiding the dark corners and shadows easily, and movie viewers can enjoy a more compelling and lifelike show. This Philips Momentum comes with several HDR modes, each optimized for your usage scenarios: HDR Game, HDR Movie, and HDR Photo.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.2

of 5

5

Reviews

80%

recommend this product

2
1

24/05/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Perfect for Console gaming

I purchased my Philips Momentum 43 4k monitor around 6 months ago and it has been fantastic. Its ideal for console gaming, especially with the PS4 Pro and Xbox One X and also with the upcoming PS5 and Series X this will be fantastic. There is literally no input lag which really helps in fast paced online shooting games, and the colour accuracy and HDR brightness brings more cinematic games to life. It's by far the best large gaming monitor for a console, I would probably go for a smaller size for PC gaming as sitting close to a desk with this size monitor could be difficult. I have a smaller 28 inch 144hz for PC use. This was purchased only to be used as a monitor for my consoles and it has been absolutely fantastic. Don't buy a 4k TV for console get yourself a great monitor like this I can 100% guarantee you won't regret it. 5 stars

Pros

Amazing picture, HDR, Low input Lag, Speakers are really good

Cons

Too large for PC use on a desk

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Momentum 436M6VBPAB 4K HDR display with Ambiglow

Date of Use 2020-01-24

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Momentum 436M6VBPAB 4K HDR display with Ambiglow

Date of Use 2020-01-24

07/01/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent product for price

Best choose for gaming and work. 60 Hz in 4K resolution is enough for most expensive PCs.

Pros

Price, colors, HDR 1000, responce, adaptive sync (helps for slower PC)

Cons

Sometimes USB disconnets, Ones monitor doest turn on after sleep mode (power on/off helps), Slow volume regulation from remote control, Ambiglow only on bottom side

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Momentum 436M6VBPAB 4K HDR display with Ambiglow

Date of Use 2018-12-07

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Momentum 436M6VBPAB 4K HDR display with Ambiglow

Date of Use 2018-12-07

19/12/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

436M6VBPAB 43” 4K Monentum monitor

Great PC 4K monitor / game monitor, a little on the expensive side.

Pros

Wall mountable

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Momentum 436M6VBPAB 4K HDR display with Ambiglow

Date of Use 2021-08-19

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Momentum 436M6VBPAB 4K HDR display with Ambiglow

Date of Use 2021-08-19

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Disclaimers

  1. Response time value equal to SmartResponse

  2. Low Input Lag best time &lt; 4 ms, it is on some special case and measure it.

  3. For Video transmission via USB-C, your Notebook/device must support USB-C DP Alt mode

  4. Fast charging complies with USB BC 1.2 standard

  5. BT. 709 / DCI-P3 Coverage based on CIE1976

  6. The monitor may look different from feature images.

  7. NTSC Area based on CIE1976

  8. sRGB Area based on CIE1931

  9. 10 bit is dithered by 8 bit with FRC