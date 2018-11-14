2 year warranty
Discontinued
43PUT6002/56
4K Ultra Slim Smart LED TV
Design meets performance with the Philips 6000 Series. Sitting on minimalist stand elements, your picture comes to life in 4K Ultra HD TV and Pixel Plus Ultra HD picture quality.
108 cm (43")
4K Ultra HD LED TV
DVB-T/T2
Ultra HD TV has four times the resolution of a conventional Full HD TV. With over 8 million pixels and our unique Ultra Resolution Upscaling technology, you'll experience the best possible picture quality. The higher the quality of your original content, the better images and resolution you will be able to experience. Enjoy improved sharpness, increased depth perception, superior contrast, smooth natural motion, and flawless details.
When setting out to create a new TV, our teams consider every aspect: from technology to design. Our new edge feet were engineered to create space beneath your TV where a traditional stand would normally sit, offering you a more immersive viewing experience. The effect? A TV that stands confidently with a nod to the future.
Experience 4K Ultra HD sharpness with the Philips Pixel Plus Ultra HD engine. It optimizes picture quality to deliver smooth, fluid images with incredible detail and depth – Enjoy sharper 4K images with brighter whites and blacker blacks every time.
1.9
of 5
18
Reviews
umapathy
14/11/2018
United Kingdom
Nice.
Certain Applications unable to open shows format not supported waiting for ur latest software updationl
This review was made for 6000 series 43PUT6002 4K Ultra Slim Smart LED TV
This review was made for 6000 series 43PUT6002 4K Ultra Slim Smart LED TV
Juflyns
21/08/2018
United Kingdom
Excellent value
Affordably priced and no complaints on it performance and picture quality. Would have given 5-star rating if the smart content can be improved with more apps and browser.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 6000 series 50PUT6002 4K Ultra Slim Smart LED TV
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 6000 series 50PUT6002 4K Ultra Slim Smart LED TV
50PUT6002/56
16/02/2019
Saudi Arabia
TV (50PUT6002/56) seems good under this price
Would have given 5 stars if the software of this item is up to date.
Pros
Big screen under this price with 4k UHD and smart features with ample ports and good design
Cons
The only con is software of this tv which is not up to date.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 6000 series 50PUT6002 4K Ultra Slim Smart LED TV
Date of Use 2019-01-16
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 6000 series 50PUT6002 4K Ultra Slim Smart LED TV
Date of Use 2019-01-16
EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country and operator dependent.
Philips TV does not gaurantee 100% interoperability with all HDMI CEC devices
Netflix movie programs are only available via your content provider set top box (not available on your TV). Please approach your content provider for Netflix subscription.