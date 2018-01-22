Search terms

4K Ultra Slim Smart LED TV

43PUT6002/56
  4K Ultra Slim Smart LED TV
    4K Ultra Slim Smart LED TV

    43PUT6002/56
    4K Ultra Slim Smart LED TV

    Design meets performance with the Philips 6000 Series. Sitting on minimalist stand elements, your picture comes to life in 4K Ultra HD TV and Pixel Plus Ultra HD picture quality. See all benefits

      4K Ultra Slim Smart LED TV

      with Pixel Plus Ultra HD

      • 108 cm (43")
      • 4K Ultra HD LED TV
      • DVB-T/T2
      4K Ultra HD is unlike any resolution you’ve ever seen before

      4K Ultra HD is unlike any resolution you’ve ever seen before

      Ultra HD TV has four times the resolution of a conventional Full HD TV. With over 8 million pixels and our unique Ultra Resolution Upscaling technology, you'll experience the best possible picture quality. The higher the quality of your original content, the better images and resolution you will be able to experience. Enjoy improved sharpness, increased depth perception, superior contrast, smooth natural motion, and flawless details.

      LED TV for images with incredible contrast

      LED TV for images with incredible contrast

      With LED backlight you can enjoy low power consumption and beautiful lines combined with high brightness, incredible contrast and vibrant colors.

      Three HDMI inputs and Easylink for integrated connectivity

      Three HDMI inputs and Easylink for integrated connectivity

      Avoid cable clutter with a single cable to carry both picture and audio signals from your devices to your TV. HDMI uses uncompressed signals, ensuring the highest quality from source to screen. Together with Philips Easylink, you’ll need only one remote control to perform most operations on your TV, DVD, Blu-ray, set top box or home theatre system.

      Slim, refined stands communicate lightness

      When setting out to create a new TV, our teams consider every aspect: from technology to design. Our new edge feet were engineered to create space beneath your TV where a traditional stand would normally sit, offering you a more immersive viewing experience. The effect? A TV that stands confidently with a nod to the future.

      Discover Ultra HD Picture Quality with Pixel Plus Ultra HD

      Experience 4K Ultra HD sharpness with the Philips Pixel Plus Ultra HD engine. It optimizes picture quality to deliver smooth, fluid images with incredible detail and depth – Enjoy sharper 4K images with brighter whites and blacker blacks every time.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Panel resolution
        3840x2160
        Picture enhancement
        Pixel Plus Ultra HD
        Display
        4K Ultra HD LED

      • Smart TV Applications

        Control
        USB Keyboard & Mouse support

      • Smart TV Features

        Ease of Installation
        • Auto detect Philips devices
        • Device connection wizard
        • Network installation wizard
        • Settings assistant wizard
        Ease of Use
        • One-stop Smart Menu button
        • Onscreen Usermanual
        Firmware upgradeable
        • Firmware auto upgrade wizard
        • Firmware upgradeable via USB
        • Online firmware upgrade
        Program
        • Pause TV
        • USB Recording*
        SmartTV apps*
        • Open Internet Browser
        • Philips store
        User Interaction
        Wi-Fi Miracast Certified*

      • Convenience

        Screen Format Adjustments
        • 4:3
        • 16:9
        • Widescreen
        • Unscaled
        Sleep timer
        Yes
        Child Protection
        Child Lock
        Language available: UI
        Chinese Simplified

      • Sound

        Output power (RMS)
        16W
        Sound Enhancement
        • Auto Volume Leveller
        • Clear Sound
        • Virtual Surround

      • Connectivity

        Number of HDMI connections
        3
        Number of USBs
        2
        Other connections
        • Antenna IEC75
        • Ethernet-LAN RJ-45
        • D-sub
        • Audio Out (3.5mm)
        • Digital audio out (coaxial)
        Wireless connections
        • Built-in 1T1R Single band
        • Yes
        EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
        Remote control pass-through
        Number of AV connections
        1
        RF input
        x1 (DTV/ ATV, Side)

      • Multimedia Applications

        Music Playback Formats
        • AAC
        • MP3
        • WAV
        Picture Playback Formats
        • BMP
        • JPEG
        • PNG
        Video Playback Formats
        • MPEG-2
        • MPEG-4
        • Containers: AVI, MKV
        • H.264 (up to FHD)
        • HEVC H.265 (up to UHD @30P)

      • Supported Display Resolution

        Computer inputs on all HDMI
        up to 4K Ultra HD 3840x2160
        Video inputs on all HDMI
        • @ 24, 25, 30, 50, 60Hz
        • up to 4K Ultra HD 3840x2160p

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Video Playback
        • NTSC
        • PAL
        • SECAM
        TV Program guide*
        8 day Electronic Program Guide
        MPEG Support
        • MPEG2
        • MPEG4
        Digital TV
        DVB-T/T2
        Analog TV
        • NTSC
        • PAL
        • SECAM

      • Power

        Mains power
        AC 110 - 240V 50/60 Hz
        Standby power consumption
        <=0.5W
        Ambient temperature
        5 °C to 45 °C
        Power Saving Features
        • Auto switch-off timer
        • Eco mode

      • Dimensions

        Box height
        667  mm
        Box width
        1085  mm
        Product weight
        7.3  kg
        Product weight (+stand)
        7.5  kg
        Set Depth
        83  mm
        Set depth (with stand)
        240  mm
        Set Height
        567  mm
        Set height (with stand)
        625  mm
        Set Width
        969  mm
        Set width (with stand)
        969  mm
        VESA wall mount compatible
        400 x 200 mm
        Weight incl. Packaging
        9.8  kg
        Box depth
        150  mm

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • Power cord
        • Remote Control
        • Table top stand
        • Quick start guide
        • 2 x AAA Batteries

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Power cord
      • Remote Control
      • Table top stand
      • Quick start guide
      • 2 x AAA Batteries

          • EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country and operator dependent.
          • Philips TV does not gaurantee 100% interoperability with all HDMI CEC devices
          • Netflix movie programs are only available via your content provider set top box (not available on your TV). Please approach your content provider for Netflix subscription.
