Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
AR

Search terms

4K Ultra Slim TV powered by Android TV™

49PUT6801/56
Overall rating / 5
  • 4K Ultra Slim LED TV powered by Android TV 4K Ultra Slim LED TV powered by Android TV 4K Ultra Slim LED TV powered by Android TV
    -{discount-value}

    4K Ultra Slim TV powered by Android TV™

    49PUT6801/56
    Overall rating / 5

    4K Ultra Slim LED TV powered by Android TV

    Design meets performance with the Philips 6800 Series. Sitting on minimalist stand elements, your picture comes to life in 4K Ultra HD and Pixel Plus Ultra HD picture quality. With Android TV your entertainment options are virtually endless See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    4K Ultra Slim TV powered by Android TV™

    4K Ultra Slim LED TV powered by Android TV

    Design meets performance with the Philips 6800 Series. Sitting on minimalist stand elements, your picture comes to life in 4K Ultra HD and Pixel Plus Ultra HD picture quality. With Android TV your entertainment options are virtually endless See all benefits

    4K Ultra Slim LED TV powered by Android TV

    Design meets performance with the Philips 6800 Series. Sitting on minimalist stand elements, your picture comes to life in 4K Ultra HD and Pixel Plus Ultra HD picture quality. With Android TV your entertainment options are virtually endless See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    4K Ultra Slim TV powered by Android TV™

    4K Ultra Slim LED TV powered by Android TV

    Design meets performance with the Philips 6800 Series. Sitting on minimalist stand elements, your picture comes to life in 4K Ultra HD and Pixel Plus Ultra HD picture quality. With Android TV your entertainment options are virtually endless See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all 4K Ultra HD

      4K Ultra Slim LED TV powered by Android TV

      • 123 cm (49")
      • 4K Ultra HD LED TV
      • DVB-T/T2
      4K Ultra HD is unlike any resolution you’ve ever seen before

      4K Ultra HD is unlike any resolution you’ve ever seen before

      Ultra HD TV has four times the resolution of a conventional Full HD TV. With over 8 million pixels and our unique Ultra Resolution Upscaling technology, you'll experience the best possible picture quality. The higher the quality of your original content, the better images and resolution you will be able to experience. Enjoy improved sharpness, increased depth perception, superior contrast, smooth natural motion, and flawless details.

      Cloud Gaming: high quality games for all ages

      Cloud Gaming: high quality games for all ages

      Cloud Gaming offers a vast online catalogue of high quality games for every age, taste and gaming level. Simply pick a game and play on your TV!

      Unleash the power of Quad Core and integrated Android

      Unleash the power of Quad Core and integrated Android

      Philips Quad Core processor meets the power of Android to deliver an exciting gaming experience. And with Android on your TV you'll navigate, launch apps and play videos in a way that is super fast, super intuitive, and super fun.

      Experience better contrast, color & sharpness with HDR Plus

      Experience better contrast, color & sharpness with HDR Plus

      High Dynamic Range Plus is a new video standard. It redefines in-home entertainment through advances in contrast and color. Enjoy a sensory experience that captures the original richness and liveliness, yet accurately reflects the content creator's intent. The end result? Brighter highlights, greater contrast, a broader range of colors and detail like never before.

      Micro Dimming Pro for incredible contrast

      Micro Dimming Pro for incredible contrast

      Micro Dimming Pro optimizes the contrast on your TV based on the lighting conditions of your room. Combined with its special software that analyzes the picture in 6400 different zones, you’ll enjoy incredible contrast and image quality for a truly lifelike visual experience – day or night.

      Google Play™: your window to fun

      Google Play™ has a rich catalogue of high quality games for all ages. Optimized for use on your TV, they look as great as they play. And there’s no need to clutter up your house with yet another gaming console; with a universal USB gaming control you can navigate and play with ease.

      The new integrated HEVC standard to enjoy high quality 4k

      The new integrated HEVC standard allow you to enjoy high picture quality 4k resolution broadcast.

      Discover Ultra HD Picture Quality with Pixel Plus Ultra HD

      Experience 4K Ultra HD sharpness with the Philips Pixel Plus Ultra HD engine. It optimizes picture quality to deliver smooth, fluid images with incredible detail and depth – Enjoy sharper 4K images with brighter whites and blacker blacks every time.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Display
        4K Ultra HD LED
        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        123  cm
        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        49  inch
        Panel resolution
        3840x2160
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Brightness
        300  cd/m²
        Picture enhancement
        • Natural Motion
        • Micro Dimming Pro
        • Ultra Resolution
        • Pixel Plus Ultra HD

      • Sound

        Output power (RMS)
        20W (2 x 10W)
        Sound Enhancement
        • Clear Sound
        • DTS Premium Sound
        • Smart Sound
        • Incredible Surround

      • Connectivity

        Number of HDMI connections
        4
        Number of component in (YPbPr)
        1
        Number of USBs
        3
        Other connections
        • Antenna IEC75
        • Headphone out
        • Audio L/R in
        • Digital audio out (optical)
        • Ethernet-LAN RJ-45
        • Audio in (DVI)
        EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
        • One touch play
        • Remote control pass-through
        • System audio control
        • System standby
        HDCP 2.2
        • Yes on HDMI1
        • Yes on HDMI2
        HDMI features
        • 4K
        • Audio Return Channel
        Wireless connections
        • Dual Band
        • Wi-Fi 11n 2x2 integrated

      • Multimedia Applications

        Video Playback Formats
        • Containers: AVI, MKV
        • H264/MPEG-4 AVC
        • MPEG-1
        • MPEG-2
        • MPEG-4
        • WMV9/VC1
        • HEVC
        Music Playback Formats
        • AAC
        • MP3
        • WAV
        • WMA (v2 up to v9.2)
        • WMA-PRO (v9 and v10)
        Picture Playback Formats
        JPEG
        Subtitles Formats Support
        • .SMI
        • .SRT
        • .SUB
        • .TXT

      • Supported Display Resolution

        Computer inputs on HDMI1/2
        up to 4K UHD 3840x2160 @60Hz
        Computer inputs on HDMI3/4
        • up to 4K UHD 3840x2160 @30Hz
        • up to FHD 1920x1080 @60Hz
        Video inputs on HDMI1/2
        up to 4K UHD 3840x2160 @60Hz
        Video inputs on HDMI3/4
        • up to 4K UHD 3840x2160 @30Hz
        • up to FHD 1920x1080 @60Hz

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Digital TV
        DVB-T/T2
        Video Playback
        • NTSC
        • PAL
        • SECAM
        TV Program guide*
        8 day Electronic Program Guide
        HEVC support
        Yes
        MPEG Support
        • MPEG2
        • MPEG4
        Teletext
        1000 page Hypertext
        Signal strength indication
        Yes

      • Power

        Mains power
        AC 110 - 240 V 50/60Hz
        Ambient temperature
        5 °C to 35 °C
        Standby power consumption
        < 0.5 W
        Power Saving Features
        • Auto switch-off timer
        • Light sensor
        • Picture mute (for radio)

      • Dimensions

        Box depth
        165  mm
        Box height
        758  mm
        Box width
        1207  mm
        Set Depth
        89  mm
        Set Height
        646  mm
        Set Width
        1099  mm
        Set depth (with stand)
        259  mm
        Set height (with stand)
        697  mm
        Set width (with stand)
        1099  mm
        Product weight
        10.78  kg
        Product weight (+stand)
        11.1  kg
        Weight incl. Packaging
        14.7  kg
        Compatible wall mount
        400 x 200mm
        VESA wall mount compatible
        400 x 200 mm

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • Remote Control
        • 2 x AAA Batteries
        • Table top stand
        • Quick start guide
        • Legal and safety brochure
        • Power cord

      • Smart TV Features

        User Interaction
        • MultiRoom Client and Server
        • SimplyShare
        SmartTV apps*
        • Youtube
        • Online Video Stores
        • Open Internet Browser
        • Social TV
        • TV on Demand
        Ease of Installation
        • Auto detect Philips devices
        • Device connection wizard
        • Network installation wizard
        • Settings assistant wizard
        Ease of Use
        • One-stop Smart Menu button
        • Onscreen Usermanual
        Firmware upgradeable
        • Firmware auto upgrade wizard
        • Firmware upgradeable via USB
        • Online firmware upgrade
        Interactive TV
        HbbTV
        Philips TV Remote app*
        • Apps
        • Channels
        • Control
        • NowOnTV
        • TV Guide
        • Video On Demand
        Program
        • Pause TV
        • USB Recording*
        Screen Format Adjustments
        • Advance - Shift
        • Basic - Fill Screen
        • Fit to Screen
        • Zoom, Stretch

      • Android

        Memory size
        • 8GB
        • extendable via USB storage
        OS
        Android™ 5.1 (Lollipop)
        Pre-installed apps
        • Google Play Movies*
        • Google Play Music*
        • Google search
        • YouTube
        Memory size to install apps
        4GB

      • Processing

        Processing Power
        Quad Core

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Remote Control
      • 2 x AAA Batteries
      • Table top stand
      • Quick start guide
      • Legal and safety brochure
      • Power cord

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          • EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country and operator dependent.
          • The TV supports DVB reception for 'Free to air' broadcast. Specific DVB operators may not be supported. An up to date list can be found in the FAQ section of the Philips support website. For some operators Conditional Access and subscripction are required. Contact your operator for more information.
          • Please be informed that your Netflix HDR function in your TV currently can be supported via HDMI and USB only. The Netflix HDR broadcast via your Internet/DLNA will be fully available via IP software push.