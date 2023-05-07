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2 year warranty

All series

  • Front product photograph
  • Main in use photograph
  • Remote control photograph
  • Connector side drawing
  • Primary image
  • Front product photograph
  • Main in use photograph
  • Remote control photograph
  • Connector side drawing
  • Primary image

Discontinued

6800 series4K Ultra Slim TV powered by Android TV™

49PUT6801/56

5

| (2) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

4K Ultra Slim LED TV powered by Android TV

Design meets performance with the Philips 6800 Series. Sitting on minimalist stand elements, your picture comes to life in 4K Ultra HD and Pixel Plus Ultra HD picture quality. With Android TV your entertainment options are virtually endless

See all benefits

4K Ultra Slim LED TV powered by Android TV

  • 123 cm (49")

  • 4K Ultra HD LED TV

  • DVB-T/T2

The new integrated HEVC standard to enjoy high quality 4k

The new integrated HEVC standard allow you to enjoy high picture quality 4k resolution broadcast.

4K Ultra HD is unlike any resolution you’ve ever seen before

Ultra HD TV has four times the resolution of a conventional Full HD TV. With over 8 million pixels and our unique Ultra Resolution Upscaling technology, you'll experience the best possible picture quality. The higher the quality of your original content, the better images and resolution you will be able to experience. Enjoy improved sharpness, increased depth perception, superior contrast, smooth natural motion, and flawless details.

Cloud Gaming: high quality games for all ages

Cloud Gaming offers a vast online catalogue of high quality games for every age, taste and gaming level. Simply pick a game and play on your TV!

Technical Specifications

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Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

2

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

07/05/2023

United Arab Emirates

United Arab Emirates

Great low cost 4k Android TV

Despite the light diffuser having fallen due to my 2 yr old kid smashing it.. this tv is really a good one.

Pros

Easy to use with clear visual

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 6800 series 49PUT6801 4K Ultra Slim TV powered by Android TV™

Date of Use 2021-05-07

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 6800 series 49PUT6801 4K Ultra Slim TV powered by Android TV™

Date of Use 2021-05-07

16/04/2021

United Arab Emirates

United Arab Emirates

This is best value TV

Easy to use. Very nice 4k picture. Using it for last 4 years.

Pros

Good picture and qwerty remote

Cons

Limit apps for this TV

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 6800 series 43PUT6801 4K Ultra Slim TV powered by Android TV™

Date of Use 2019-04-16

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 6800 series 43PUT6801 4K Ultra Slim TV powered by Android TV™

Date of Use 2019-04-16

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Disclaimers

  1. EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country and operator dependent.

  2. The TV supports DVB reception for 'Free to air' broadcast. Specific DVB operators may not be supported. An up to date list can be found in the FAQ section of the Philips support website. For some operators Conditional Access and subscripction are required. Contact your operator for more information.

  3. Please be informed that your Netflix HDR function in your TV currently can be supported via HDMI and USB only. The Netflix HDR broadcast via your Internet/DLNA will be fully available via IP software push.