ProductsSupport
en/ar

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

  • Front Product Photograph
  • Main in Use Photograph
  • Front Product Photograph
  • Remote Control Photograph
  • Connector Side Drawing
  • Front Product Photograph
  • Main in Use Photograph
  • Front Product Photograph
  • Remote Control Photograph
  • Connector Side Drawing

Discontinued

OLED4K UHD OLED Android TV

55OLED706/56

4.5

| (2) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Lifelike picture. Magical light.

Whatever you love, this OLED TV sets it alight. A richly detailed, beautifully realistic picture combines with Philips unique Ambilight to make movie night a blockbuster event. While every gaming session takes you to another world.

See all benefits

4K UHD OLED Android TV

Lifelike picture. Magical light.

  • P5 AI perfect picture engine

  • Dolby Atmos sound

  • 3-sided Ambilight TV

  • 139 cm (55") Android TV

The one with magical Ambilight. Only from Philips.

The one with magical Ambilight. Only from Philips.

With Philips Ambilight every moment feels closer. Intelligent LEDs around the edge of the TV respond to the on-screen action and emit an immersive glow that's simply captivating. Experience it once and wonder how you enjoyed TV without it.

Whatever you watch, a picture so real. P5 engine with AI.

Whatever you watch, a picture so real. P5 engine with AI.

Philips P5 processor with AI delivers a picture so real it feels like you could step right into it. A deep-learning AI algorithm processes images in a manner similar to the human brain. No matter what you're watching, you get lifelike detail and contrast, rich color, and smooth motion.

This is what lifelike feels like. Philips OLED TV.

This is what lifelike feels like. Philips OLED TV.

With a Philips OLED TV, you get a wider viewing angle and a uniquely lifelike picture. Blacks are deeper. Colors are truer. Details in shadows and highlights are precisely reproduced. All major HDR formats are supported. You'll feel the full power of every scene.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.5

of 5

2

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

03/07/2023

United Arab Emirates

United Arab Emirates

The best tv for gaming so far

This tv always amaze me especially for gaming no lags tv works so smooth

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for OLED 55OLED706 4K UHD OLED Android TV

Date of Use 2021-07-03

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for OLED 55OLED706 4K UHD OLED Android TV

Date of Use 2021-07-03

03/07/2023

United Arab Emirates

United Arab Emirates

i love ambilight technology

excellent product. picture quality superb.android apps good design amazing

This review was made for OLED 55OLED706 4K UHD OLED Android TV

Date of Use 2022-07-03

This review was made for OLED 55OLED706 4K UHD OLED Android TV

Date of Use 2022-07-03

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.
Disclaimers

  1. EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country and operator dependent.

  2. Android App offerings vary per country. For more details please visit your local Google Play Store.

  3. The TV supports DVB reception for 'Free to air' broadcast. Specific DVB operators may not be supported. An up to date list can be found in the FAQ section of the Philips support website. For some operators Conditional Access and subscripction are required. Contact your operator for more information.

  4. Philips TV Remote app and related functionalities vary per TV model, operator, and country, as well as smart device model and OS. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/TVRemoteapp.

  5. Smart TV app offerings vary per TV model and country. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/smarttv.

  6. Amazon Prime is available in selected languages and countries.

  7. Google Assistant is available on Philips Android TVs running on Android O (8) or higher OS version. Google Assistant is available in selected languages and countries.

  8. Netflix subscription required. Subject to terms at https://www.netflix.com

  9. Image depicted on the website are non-contractual pictures. Please always refer to the actual TV that are sold in the retail or stores.

  10. Memory size (Flash) : 32G, the actual available disc space may differ (dependent on e.g. (pre-)installed apps, installed operating system, etc.)