2 year warranty
Discontinued
55OLED806/56
Uniquely immersive. Completely beautiful.
The thrillingly realistic picture on this gorgeous OLED TV combines with immersive 4-sided Ambilight to create cinema-sized excitement. Whatever you watch or play, the action will leap from the screen-right into your living room.
P5 AI perfect picture engine
Dolby Atmos sound
4-sided Ambilight TV
139 cm (55") Android TV
With Philips 4-sided Ambilight, every moment feels closer. Intelligent LEDs around the edge of the TV respond to the on-screen action and emit an immersive glow that's simply captivating. Experience it once and wonder how you enjoyed TV without it.
Philips P5 processor with AI delivers a picture so real it feels like you could step right into it. A deep-learning AI algorithm processes images in a manner similar to the human brain. No matter what you're watching, you get lifelike detail and contrast, rich color, and smooth motion.
With a Philips OLED TV, you get a wider viewing angle and a uniquely lifelike picture. Blacks are deeper. Colors are truer. Details in shadows and highlights are precisely reproduced. All major HDR formats are supported. You'll feel the full power of every scene.
4.3
of 5
15
Reviews
92%
recommend this product
Philski
24/08/2022
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Excellent quality with a smaller screen
This has been an excellent purchase, the quality of the picture is superb and the ambilight is awesome in a smaller location such as where we have it. Sound is solid and set up was straight forward.
Pros
Picture quality, ambilight, sound output on standard speakers.
Cons
Cost at full price.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for OLED 48OLED806 4K UHD OLED Android TV
Date of Use 2021-07-24
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for OLED 48OLED806 4K UHD OLED Android TV
Date of Use 2021-07-24
Mateyus
23/08/2022
United Kingdom
Excellent TV
Great picture and resolution. Sleak stylish look, same with remote. Beautiful backlighting. Speakers on the back are quite good. There are some problems, which are outlined in my previous review. But they are mostly sorted now. I'm giving the tv 5/5 here, even tho it's just a 4/5, because I'm trying to balance out the one star that I gave a few weeks ago. I tried to delete the previous review, but it's not possible. Neither can Philips. Silly set up really. I logged into my Philips account but I can't even edit the review. Philips should change the website into a more interactive one.
Pros
Great image and backlighting. 120Hz rr
Cons
Quite a few popup windows for maintenance. Remote buttons are a bit tricky.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for OLED 48OLED806 4K UHD OLED Android TV
Date of Use 2022-04-23
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for OLED 48OLED806 4K UHD OLED Android TV
Date of Use 2022-04-23
dedent
28/07/2022
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
cracking telly
Always liked the look of an ambilight TV so upgraded to this one. Easy to set up and get started, great picture on freeview HD and the SD picture is very good, very good viewing angle. Sound has lots of depth with good bass, ambilight works very well and watching other TV's now they feel like something is missing. Superb quality picture when playing a 4k disk. Easy to use the online features. Very happy with my purchase .
Pros
Great picture, good sound, very slim bezels.
Cons
Remote is very classy with back lighting but all the button are on the same level with no gaps so easy to press the wrong button especially at night without my reading glasses on (just a colourful blur)
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for OLED 48OLED806 4K UHD OLED Android TV
Date of Use 2021-06-28
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for OLED 48OLED806 4K UHD OLED Android TV
Date of Use 2021-06-28
EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country and operator dependent.
Android App offerings vary per country. For more details please visit your local Google Play Store.
Energy consumption in kWh per year, based on the power consumption of the television operating 4 hours per day for 365 days. The actual energy consumption will depend on how the television is used.
The TV supports DVB reception for 'Free to air' broadcast. Specific DVB operators may not be supported. An up to date list can be found in the FAQ section of the Philips support website. For some operators Conditional Access and subscripction are required. Contact your operator for more information.
Philips TV Remote app and related functionalities vary per TV model, operator, and country, as well as smart device model and OS. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/TVRemoteapp.
Smart TV app offerings vary per TV model and country. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/smarttv.
USB recording for digital channels only, recordings may be limited by broadcast copy protection (CI+). Country and channel restrictions may apply.
Amazon, Alexa and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Amazon Alexa is available in selected languages and countries.
Amazon Prime is available in selected languages and countries.
Disney+ subscription required. Subject to terms at https://www.disneyplus.com (c) 2020 Disney and its related entities. Disney+ is available in selected languages and countries.
Google Assistant is available on Philips Android TVs running on Android O (8) or higher OS version. Google Assistant is available in selected languages and countries.
Netflix subscription required. Subject to terms at https://www.netflix.com
Rakuten TV is available in selected languages and countries.
Cloud Gaming offering depends on game providers.
Image depicted on the website are non-contractual pictures. Please always refer to the actual TV that are sold in the retail or stores.
Memory size (Flash) : 32G, the actual available disc space may differ (dependent on e.g. (pre-)installed apps, installed operating system, etc.)