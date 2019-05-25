2 year warranty
Discontinued
55OLED873/56
4K Razor Slim OLED TV
The award winning Philips 55 inch OLED TV. Step up your entertainment experience with its powerful P5 Processing Engine delivering source perfection, sharpness, color, contrast and motion.
139 cm (55")
4K Ultra HD OLED TV
Quad Core
DVB-T/T2
With Philips Ambilight, movies and games feel more immersive. Music gets a light show. And your screen will feel bigger than it is. Intelligent LEDs around the edges of the TV cast on-screen colours onto the walls, and into the room, in real time. You get perfectly tuned ambient lighting. And one more reason to love your TV.
The Philips P5 Perfect Picture Engine delivers an image as brilliant as the content you love. Details have noticeably more depth. Colours are vivid, while skin tones look natural. Contrast is so crisp you'll feel every detail. And motion is so smooth that you'll never lose sight of the ball, no matter how fast the play.
2.8
of 5
4
Reviews
Drusan
25/05/2019
United Kingdom
Top product
Excellent choise best colors work very well recommended for everyone
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for OLED 8 series 65OLED873 Razor Slim 4K UHD OLED Android TV
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for OLED 8 series 65OLED873 Razor Slim 4K UHD OLED Android TV
Shell2k18
04/12/2018
United Kingdom
Colours 3D and HD
Amazing telly to have anywhere in the home size a massive 65” picture is so bright u don’t take ur eyes off the screen ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for OLED 8 series 65OLED873 Razor Slim 4K UHD OLED Android TV
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for OLED 8 series 65OLED873 Razor Slim 4K UHD OLED Android TV
Ngtook
21/12/2018
United Kingdom
Power switch off automatically after starting
Experienced various problems with new 55 inch Philip TV with power auto off after a few minutes when started. have to switch TV channel to regain TV display. Now suddenly no power at all without any symptoms and tried to switch on manually the start button located behind the TV but without success!! Do not know what to do as its weekend and Philip technical services are closed.
This review was made for OLED 8 series 65OLED873 Razor Slim 4K UHD OLED Android TV
This review was made for OLED 8 series 65OLED873 Razor Slim 4K UHD OLED Android TV
EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country and operator dependent.
This television contains lead only in certain parts or components where no technology alternatives exist in accordance with existing exemption clauses under the RoHS Directive.
Please be informed that your HDR function in your TV currently can be supported via Streaming and USB only.
Netflix movie programs are only available via your content provider set top box (not available on your TV). Please approach your content provider for Netflix subscription.