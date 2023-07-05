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2 year warranty

All series

  • Front Product Photograph
  • Main in Use Photograph
  • Front Product Photograph
  • Remote Control Photograph
  • Connector Side Drawing
  • Front Product Photograph
  • Main in Use Photograph
  • Front Product Photograph
  • Remote Control Photograph
  • Connector Side Drawing

Discontinued

OLED+4K UHD Android TV - Bowers&Wilkins Sound

55OLED935/56

5

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

Breathtaking picture. Cinematic sound.

Give your movies the TV they deserve. This stunning Philips OLED+ TV boasts up-firing Bowers & Wilkins speakers, and the latest P5 picture processing with AI. You get a lifelike picture and thrilling sound with crystal-clear dialogue.

See all benefits

4K UHD OLED Android TV

Breathtaking picture. Cinematic sound.

  • P5 AI dual picture engine

  • Sound by Bowers & Wilkins

  • Ambilight 4-sided

  • 139 cm (55") Android TV

P5 engine with AI. Whatever you watch, a picture so real.

P5 engine with AI. Whatever you watch, a picture so real.

Philips P5 processor with AI dual picture engine delivers a picture so real it feels like you could step right into it. A deep-learning AI algorithm processes images in a manner similar to the human brain. No matter what you're watching, you get lifelike detail and contrast, rich color, and smooth motion.

Immersive sound. Bowers & Wilkins meets Dolby Atmos.

Immersive sound. Bowers & Wilkins meets Dolby Atmos.

An exclusive speaker design by legendary audio engineers Bowers & Wilkins delivers thrillingly lifelike performance. Up-firing speakers let you get the most out of Dolby Atmos. A central tweeter keeps the dialogue pristine no matter how intense the drama gets.

The magic of Ambilight. Only from Philips.

The magic of Ambilight. Only from Philips.

With Philips 4-sided Ambilight, every moment feels closer. Intelligent LEDs around the edge of the TV respond to the on-screen action and emit an immersive glow that's simply captivating. Experience it once and wonder how you enjoyed TV without it.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

05/07/2023

United Arab Emirates

United Arab Emirates

EXCELLENT PICTURE.GOOD SOUND B&W SPEAKER

GREAT PICTURE QUALITY.AMAZING SOUND AMBILIGHT SUPERB

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for OLED+ 65OLED935 4K UHD Android TV - Bowers&Wilkins Sound

Date of Use 2023-03-05

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for OLED+ 65OLED935 4K UHD Android TV - Bowers&Wilkins Sound

Date of Use 2023-03-05

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Disclaimers

  1. EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country and operator dependent.

  2. Android App offerings vary per country. For more details please visit your local Google Play Store.

  3. Philips TV Remote app and related functionalities vary per TV model, operator, and country, as well as smart device model and OS. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/TVRemoteapp.

  4. Smart TV app offerings vary per TV model and country. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/smarttv.

  5. Its functionality is subject to ChromeCast built-in apps and smart devises. For more details, please visit ChromeCast built-in product pages.

  6. Memory size (Flash) : 16G, the actual available disc space may differ (dependant on e.g. (pre-)installed apps, installed operating system, etc.)

  7. Image depicted on the website are non-contractual pictures. Please always refer to the actual TV that are sold in the retail or stores.