This is a fantastic TV but I'll mention a few niggles. Don't let them put you off, it is still a five star product: 1. The remote back is nice, but the front, which matters, is cheap and plastic. 2. The menus to get to various settings are not well configured. For example there is an Ambilight button to get to, you would think, Ambilight settings. But it takes you to some abbreviated Ambilight settings and you have to go the long way round to get to the key ones. 3. You can't change settings on the fly on some apps like iPlayer. If you try and change any setting it kicks you out of what you are watching and out of iPlayer back to the Android main screen. This makes it hard to make visual adjustments because you can't see the results on what you were viewing. 4. Playing files from a hard disk sometimes seems to struggle with slightly unusual aspect ratios if the film was mastered in one. For example a 1.66:1 film didn't display correctly whatever 'format' option one went for. You can make some manual adjustments, but frustratingly not fully correctly. For example it wouldn't let one compress the image at the sides, only expand the image at the top. So you lose some of the image to get the right aspect ratio. And it was guess work to get to the right aspect ratio even then. Quite niche an issue though that's only cropped a few times. Hopefully software updates might tackle 2, 3 and 4.