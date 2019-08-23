I am really impressed with this Phillips air filter It is really easy to set up and just leave running I have it set up in my bedroom I tend to switch it on two hours before I go to bed and leave it on all night it is on the allergen setting mode You do not tend to notice it. it is very quiet but it does seem to be doing a good job if there is any pollutants such as perfume a sudden movement of dust it does Reve up and seems to clear the air we have noticed It feels a lot fresher in the mornings. I was surprised in just less than two weeks The pre-filter warning light came on so I checked the filter and was really surprise in how much contaminants they were on the filter And that is just the first of three filters so it just goes to show what we are breathing in on a regular basis so far I am very pleased with this unit and would definitely recommend it