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    Series 3000 2-in-1 Air Purifier & Humidifier

    AC3737/10

    Overall rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    Breathe the difference

    Philips 2-in-1 Purifier & Humidifier: Powerful performance, easy to use. Works as humidifier & purifier, or purifier-only with detachable water tank. Cleans large rooms thoroughly and eliminates 99.97% of pollutants and 99% of Formaldehyde.

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    Series 3000 2-in-1 Air Purifier & Humidifier

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    See all 2-in-1 Air purifier and humidifier

    Breathe the difference

    Clean air and perfect humidity at your fingertips

    • Purifies rooms up to 131m2
    • 505 m3/h CADR & 650 ml/h rate
    • Removes formaldehyde gases
    • Connected to WiFi; Air+ app
    Thoroughly purifies rooms up to 131 m2 (2)

    Thoroughly purifies rooms up to 131 m2 (2)

    It distributes powerful clean airflow to every corner of the room at a CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate) of 505 m3/h (1), thoroughly purifying even large rooms up to 131 m2 (2) to protect you from bacteria, viruses, pollen, dust, pet dander, dust mites and harmful gases such as formaldehyde, odors and other pollutants.

    Eliminates 99.97% of all unseen particles from the air

    Eliminates 99.97% of all unseen particles from the air

    Only Philips Air Purifiers have NanoProtect HEPA filtration with active carbon and pre-filter to remove 99.97% of particles as small as 0.003 microns (3). NanoProtect HEPA technology not only traps pollutants, but also uses an electrostatic charge to attract them, cleaning up to 2 x more air than traditional HEPA H13 filtration, with higher energy efficiency (4).

    Automatic humidification up to 650ml/h with 4 settings

    Automatic humidification up to 650ml/h with 4 settings

    Fast humidification, up to 650 ml/h (5). It senses and automatically adjusts the humidity level to your desired setting. The humidifier function will turn on or off as needed, to reach your desired humidity level.

    AeraSense accurately senses and displays air quality

    AeraSense accurately senses and displays air quality

    The professional grade AeraSense sensor accurately scans the air 1000x a second to detect harmful pollutants and intelligently chooses the most optimial setting. It displays the air quality in real time, showing level of allergens, PM2.5 and humidity levels.

    NanoCloud technology: hygienic humidification without fuss

    NanoCloud technology: hygienic humidification without fuss

    NanoCloud technology reduces bacteria by up to 99% compared to ultrasonic humidifiers (6). Using natural evaporation, it creates an invisible mist of nano-sized water vapor molecules, preventing bacterial spread and white dust in your room (7).

    Removes harmful gases such as formaldehyde, NH3, H2S & TVOC

    Removes harmful gases such as formaldehyde, NH3, H2S & TVOC

    Upgraded with a specially treated active carbon layer, the filtration system swiftly decomposes formaldehyde into harmless substances within 0.1s. It removes 99% of formaldehyde with a high FCADR of 335m3/h (6), surpassing untreated solutions by 10 times. It also effectively eliminates harmful gases like amonia (NH3), Hydrogen Sulfide (H2S), and TVOC, responsible for unpleasant smells such as pet odor, toilet odor, and human odor.

    Proven virus removal, tested with H1N1 and HCov-E229 viruses

    Proven virus removal, tested with H1N1 and HCov-E229 viruses

    Captures aerosols including those which may contain respiratory viruses. Tested independently by a third party that it removes up to 99% of bacteria and viruses like H1N1, HcoV-229E and EV71.

    Sleep mode with ultra-quiet operation

    Sleep mode with ultra-quiet operation

    In sleep mode, it's quieter than a whisper at only 15 dB(A) (8) and automatically turns off lights and display. In auto mode, it minimizes noise levels by intelligently adjusting its operation.

    4L detachable water tank for easy mode switch

    4L detachable water tank for easy mode switch

    Effortlessly switch between 2-in-1 and purifier-only modes by removing and re-attaching the water tank. Designed for ease of use, the water tank has a 4L capacity, reducing the frequency of refills. Refilling the water is easy, as it can be done from the top without the need to open the lid.

    The Philips Air+ app: your smart, clean air solution

    The Philips Air+ app: your smart, clean air solution

    The Air+ app provides a smart experience, to ensures that you breathe clean and healthy air. The app tracks indoor and outdoor air quality in real time and keeps you in control, at home or away, with a digital remote and a smart scheduler.

    Low energy consumption

    Low energy consumption

    Thanks to its energy-efficient design, it uses only up to 42W to purify and humidify the air, less than a traditional light bulb. In auto mode, the motor only runs as needed, prolonging filter lifetime while saving energy.

    Thoroughly tested for quality you can trust

    Thoroughly tested for quality you can trust

    Philips purifiers go through 170 mandatory and strict inspection tests before releasing from factory. They are subjected to rigorous life and durability tests, for continuous operation 24/7.

    Technical Specifications

    • General Specification

      Product type
      2in1 Air Purifier and Humidifier
      Technology
      HEPA NanoProtect, Evaporative humidification
      Color
      White
      Primary Material
      Plastic
      Internet connectivity
      Yes
      Wi-Fi range
      2.4 GHz
      Voice control
      No
      Capacity Watertank
      4L

    • Technical Specifications

      Maximum power
      42W
      Air quality sensors
      PM2.5, Temperature, Humidity
      Min. sound level
      15 dB(A)
      Max. sound level
      55 dB(A)

    • Performance

      CADR (Clean air delivery rate) (particle, GB/T)
      505 m³/h
      Filter layers
      HEPA, Active Carbon, Prefilter
      Particle filtration
      99.97% at 0.003 microns
      Humidification rate
      650 ml/h
      Max. room size
      131 m2

    • Usability

      Cord length
      1.8m
      Scheduler
      Yes (in app)
      Automatic mode
      Yes
      Sleep mode
      Yes
      Speed settings
      Yes (4 levels)
      Ambient night light
      No
      Air quality feedback
      Color ring, numerical
      Interface
      Digital (touch)
      Recommended filter change
      1 year / 6 months
      Water tank empty alert
      Yes

    • Safety feature

      Child lock
      Yes

    • Weight and Dimensions

      Product Height
      74.7cm
      Product Weight
      7.5kg
      Product Width
      29.1cm
      Product Length
      29.1cm
      Package Length
      35.7cm
      Package Width
      35.7cm
      Package Height
      84cm
      Package Weight
      9.8kg

    • Energy efficiency

      Stand-by power consumption
      <2W
      Voltage
      220-240V
      Frequency
      50/60Hz

    • Maintenance

      Warranty
      2 years

    • Compatability

      Included Accessories 1
      3in1 HEPA filter
      Included Accessories 2
      Humidification filter
      Related Accessories 1
      FY3437
      Related Accessories 2
      FY3455

    • Country of Origin

      Produced In
      China

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    • 1) Tested by third party lab according to GB/T 18801-2022.
    • 2) Calculated according to GB/T18801-2022 standard using cigarette smoke CADR tested according to GB/T18801-2022.
    • 3) Tested on the filter media with NaCl aerosol,classified at 3nm according to DIN71460-1 by third party test lab.
    • 4) Philips air purifiers have higher Clean Air Delivery Rate and energy efficiency with a NanoProtect HEPA filter than with a HEPA H13 filter, tested to GB/T 18801.
    • 5) Tested by third party lab according to GB/T 23332-2018.
    • 6) Compared to standard ultrasonic humidifier modulesthat do not contain additional technology to reducebacteria-spreading, tested by independent lab.
    • 7) Compared to ultrasonic humidifying technology.Tested for deposition of minerals on furniture. It was tested by a third party laboratory over a period of 3 hours according to DIN 44973, IUTA e.V.
    • 8) The average sound level, based on GB/T4214.1-2017 (IEC 60704- 1 - 2020, MOD). The sound level may change due to the conditions in your room and the location of the device.
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