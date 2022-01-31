ADD4972BKS/56
Bottle water redefined
With micro P-Clean filtration system, this bottled water dispenser effectively removes microplastics to ensure the cleanness of water. It also comes with UV light disinfection technology, killing up to 99.9% bacteria in the cold water tank.See all benefits
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Cleaner water assured with effective microplastics removed*, thanks to the Micro P-Clean filtration system which comes with a fine filtration precision of 1 micro.
The MicroClean filter has a filtration capacity of 4000L, which lasts for about 1 year***.
Since there's no chlorine, bacteria tend to grow in the water that sits inside the bottle or the cold water tank. Therefore we have the advanced UV-LED light technology installed in the cold water tank which kills up to 99.9% becteria**. The UV-LED light activates for 1 hour once the dispenser is connected with power, and works for 1 hour for every 2 hours to make sure the water stay clean.
ClearSmart indicator reminds you of on-time filter replacement to ensure the water quality. When the filter is approaching the end of life, the indicator starts to flash, and turns red when the filter lifetime ends.
QuickTwist filter change for easy filter replacement; no professional service needed.
Compressor cooling produces cool water more efficienty and faster, compared to conventional thermoelectric cooling.
Wide dispensing area easily fits various sizes of cup, glass, bowl and even pot.
The 304 stainless steel water pipe is anti-rust, and the Z-shape helps to reach the bottom of the bottle so that there's no remaining water.
Child lock for hot water keeps children safe from accidental hot water burns.
Filter specifications
General specifications
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Country of origin
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