All-in-One Ironing Solutions All-in-One 8500 Series
One system. Powerful and convenient.
The Philips All-in-One 8500 Series is the game-changing solution to look your best. The steaming and ironing combination is a convenient mix of easy handling and powerful performance. See all benefits
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All-in-One Ironing Solutions All-in-One 8500 Series
One system. Powerful and convenient.
More versatility, performance, and convenience**
- Integrated multi-angle board
- OptimalTEMP technology
- Detachable and portable base
- Dual-heating technology
- Up to 99.9% of bacteria* removed
Integrated multi-angle adjustable ironing board
The multi-angle ironing board can be tapered to any position for a convenient experience. Horizontal position to iron the most difficult fabrics, vertical to steam delicate garments.
Dual-heating technology for better performance**
The dual heating technology provides powerful steam penetration to remove creases with better performance than a steam iron**, making your garments look their best.
OptimalTEMP, guaranteed no burns on all ironable fabrics
OptimalTEMP technology prevents burns on ironable fabrics, so you can iron everything from jeans to silk without any problems.
Detachable base for flexible use around the house
The removable base is portable for all your home needs: from steaming upholstery and curtains to sterilizing furniture and beds. Simply disconnect it and the iron head and take them with you.
Ergonomic iron+ head makes ironing pleasantly light
At half the weight of a regular steam iron***, the ergonomic iron+ head ensures you can de-crease clothes in comfort.
Kills 99.9% of bacteria and dust mites* to refresh garments
Prolonged hot steam kills up to 99.9% of bacteria and dust mites* and removes odors to keep garments fresh.
Retractable top hook for easy hanging of clothes
The top hook conveniently supports the hanger when ironing garments vertically or when stored.
Integrated wheels for easy transportation
Integrated wheels conveniently help you transport the device with ease and speed to wherever you need it.
Long-lasting steam performance without the need to descale
There is no need to descale thanks to the unique design of the dual motors. This technology ensures long-lasting performance without descaling.
Large 1.2L water tank to de-wrinkle more garments in one go
With the large detachable water tank that is 3x bigger** you'll be able to de-crease more garments in one go.
Fast heat-up in a short time: 90 seconds
Fast heat-up in just 90 seconds, ideal for last minute touch-ups.
Technical Specifications
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Size and weight
- Packaging dimensions
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40*60.5*60 cm
- Power cord length
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1.5 m
- Total weight with packaging
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15.7 kg
- Product dimensions (WxHxL) fully extended
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49.5 x 50.5 x 155 cm
- Weight of iron
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0.74 kg
- Total weight of the product
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11.9 kg
- Product dimensions (W x H x L) stowed away
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49.5 x 50.5 x 121 cm
- Dimensions of the soleplate of the iron
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196 cm2
- Dimensions of the ironing mat (W x H x L)
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36 x 83 x 3 cm
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Technology
- OptimalTEMP technology
-
Yes
-
Easy to Use
- Soleplate
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Ceramic
-
Green efficiency
- Energy-saving mode
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No
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Guarentee
- General warranty
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2 years
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User-friendly
- Integrated multi-angle board
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Tapered tip
- Fast heat-up
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90 sec
- Automatic shut-off
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Yes
- Iron dock
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Multi-position dock: left, right and top of the ironing board
- Possible angles in board
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Multi-angle adjustable ironing board
- Integrated wheels
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Yes
- Iron+ head
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Iron+ head with pointed tip
-
Technical specifications
- Power
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2000 W
- Water tank
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1.2L, detachable
- Voltage
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220-240 V
- Country of production
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China
- Steam rate
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90 g/min
- Steam boost
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No
- Steam settings
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2 Steam settings (Normal, Max)
- Steam trigger
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Yes, on-demand steam
- Pressure bar
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Pump pressure max 6 bar
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Design
- Color
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Deep Azur / Gold
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Limescale management
- Scale management
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No descaling required
- tested by third party institute for E. Coli , S. Aureus, C. Albicans and mites on cotton with 10 seconds steaming time
- *compared to our Philips steam irons
- ** vs steam irons, according to consumers, product placement test October 2022
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