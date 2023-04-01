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    All-in-One Ironing Solutions All-in-One 8500 Series

    AIS8540/80

    Overall rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    Ironing reimagined

    The Philips All-in-One 8500 Series is the game-changing solution to look your best. The steaming and ironing combination is a convenient mix of easy handling and powerful performance. A versatile solution that keeps creases at bay.

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    All-in-One Ironing Solutions All-in-One 8500 Series

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    See all All-in-one ironing system

    Ironing reimagined

    Greater versatility, performance and convenience**

    • Multi-angle board,
    • Dual heating technology
    • OptimalTEMP technology
    • Ergonomic iron+ head
    Integrated multi-angle board for flexible convenience

    Integrated multi-angle board for flexible convenience

    The integrated multi-angle board can be tapered and pivots to any position for a flexible and convenient experience. For horizontally ironing the most difficult fabrics or vertically ironing the most delicate garments. And everything in between.

    Dual heat technology with better performance vs steam iron**

    Dual heat technology with better performance vs steam iron**

    Dual heating technology enables powerful steam penetration to eliminate creases with better performance than a steam iron**, ensuring that your garments look their best easily.

    Ergonomic iron+ head, makes light work of ironing

    Ergonomic iron+ head, makes light work of ironing

    At half the weight of a regular steam iron***, the ergonomic iron+ head ensures you can de-crease clothes in comfort.

    OptimalTEMP, no burns guaranteed on any ironable fabric

    OptimalTEMP, no burns guaranteed on any ironable fabric

    No burns, no worries; OptimalTEMP technology guarantees no burns on any ironable fabric, so you can iron everything, from jeans to silk, worry-free.

    Kills 99.9% bacteria* to refresh and remove odors

    Kills 99.9% bacteria* to refresh and remove odors

    Kills 99.9% bacteria* to refresh and remove odors to keep garments fresh and prolong their life.

    Detachable base for flexible usage around the house

    Detachable base for flexible usage around the house

    The detachable base is portable to meet all your needs in the home: from steaming upholstery and curtains, to sterilizing furniture and beds. Simply disconnect and transport base and iron head as needed.

    Retractable top hook for convenient hanging of clothes

    Retractable top hook for convenient hanging of clothes

    The top hook conveniently supports the hangers when ironing garments vertically or when stored. It folds easily when not in use or when ironing horizontally.

    Integrated wheels for easy transportation

    Integrated wheels for easy transportation

    Integrated wheels conveniently support you to transport the device with ease and speed to wherever you need it.

    Long lasting steam performance without needing to descale

    Long lasting steam performance without needing to descale

    No descaling required thanks to the unique design of the dual engines. Ensuring long lasting performance without descaling.

    Large 1.2L water tank to de-crease more garments in one go

    Large 1.2L water tank to de-crease more garments in one go

    With the large 1.2L detachable water tank that's 3x bigger** you'll be able to de-crease more garments than ever in one go.

    Fast heatup in no time: 90 seconds

    Fast heatup in no time: 90 seconds

    Fast heat-up in just 90 seconds, ideal for last-minute touch-ups.

    Technical Specifications

    • General Specification

      Product type
      All-in-One
      Heat up time
      90 seconds
      Soleplate material
      Ceramic
      Calc management
      No de-calc needed
      Detachable water tank
      Yes
      Water tank capacity
      1.2 L
      Variable steam levels
      3 settings: Eco, Normal, Max.
      Vertical steaming
      Yes
      Warranty/Guarantee
      2 year worldwide guarantee

    • Technical Specifications

      Power
      2200 W
      Pressure
      6.0 Bar
      Continuous steam rate
      90 g/min
      Steam-on-demand
      Yes
      Steam boost
      300 g
      Frequency
      50-60 Hz
      Voltage
      110V (Taiwan), 127V (Brazil LV), 220V (China, Korea, Brazil HV), 240V (ROW)
      Technology
      OptimalTEMP technology, Dual Heating technology

    • Safety

      Automatic shut-off
      Yes

    • Weight and Dimensions

      Soleplate dimensions
      196 cm²
      Product dimensions stowed away (W x H x L)
      49.5 x 50.5 x 121 cm
      Product dimensions extended (WxHxL)
      49.5 x 50.5 x 155 cm
      Package dimensions (WxHxL)
      40 x 60.5 x 60 cm
      Power cord length
      1.9 m
      Hose cord length
      1.28 m
      Board size (WxHxL)
      36 x 83 x 3 cm
      Iron weight
      0.74 kg
      Product Weight
      11.9 kg
      Total weight with packaging
      15.7 kg

    • Design

      Integrated wheels
      Yes
      Color
      Dark Slate / Gold

    • Accessories

      Garment hanger
      Integrated flip hook
      Multi-angle adjustable ironing board
      Integrated multi-angle adjustable ironing board with tapered tip
      Board cover - Top layer
      3 layers, heavy melange top layer
      Adjustable pole(s)
      Yes
      Iron dock
      Multi-position dock: right and top of the ironing board

    • Country of Origin

      Produced In
      China

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    • tested by third party institute for E. coli, S. Aureus, C. Albicans and mites on cotton with 10 seconds steaming time
    • *compared to our Philips steam irons
    • **vs steam irons, according to consumers, product placement test October 2022
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