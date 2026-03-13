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2 year warranty

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2000 Series 3-in-1 Purifier, Fan and Heater

Discontinued

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2000 Series3-in-1 Purifier, Fan and Heater

AMF220/95

2000 Series 3-in-1 Purifier, Fan and Heater

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

EDC - English (US)

  • PDF file, 346 kB
  • 13 March 2026

Important Information Manual Philips 2000 Series 3-in-1 Purifier; Fan and Heater AMF220

  • PDF file, 298.2 kB
  • 13 March 2026

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