    Baristina Espresso machine

    BAR300/60

    Love real espresso. Hate the hassle?

    Pour in your favorite beans, swipe the handle, and enjoy an incredible esresso. Baristina automatically grinds beans for a super fresh aroma. Tamps perfectly into the portafilter. And brews with professional pressure. It's that simple

    Baristina Espresso machine

    Love real espresso. Hate the hassle?

    Then check out Baristina.

    • Freshly ground beans give you the greatest coffee aroma and taste.
    • Just swipe the handle. Baristina automatically grinds, tamps and brews your coffee.
    • Remove the portafilter. Rinse it. That's all - You're good to go!
    • Ideal grind size. Precise pressure. Accurate dosing. That's how real espresso is made.
    • 16-bar pressure pump releases full-on flavor from your beans for your espresso.
    Fresh beans are best.

    Fresh beans are best.

    Freshly ground beans give you the greatest coffee aroma and taste. Grinding the beans right before brewing turns your daily cup into something special. It’s the difference between coffee, and real good coffee.

    Swipe. Brew. Enjoy.

    Swipe. Brew. Enjoy.

    Just swipe the handle. Baristina automatically grinds, tamps and brews your coffee. No need for any barista skills. It’s all taken care of, so you can simply sit back and enjoy your espresso or lungo.

    Easy to clean. No hassle.

    Easy to clean. No hassle.

    Remove the portafilter. Rinse it. That's all. Baristina makes cleanup quick and intuitive. No complicated steps – it’s designed for simplicity and ease.

    Your stylish little barista at home

    Your stylish little barista at home

    No guesswork, no tweaking, no coffee wasted. Baristina grinds to the ideal size, precisely pressures and doses with accuracy – all the things that make real espresso taste like it should. It really is your little barista at home.

    Real smooth espresso

    Real smooth espresso

    The 16-bar pressure pump releases full-on flavor from your beans for your espresso, creating a rich, creamy crema and a balanced flavor we all love.

    Your coffee, your way

    Your coffee, your way

    Whether you crave an intense espresso or a smooth lungo. Take your pick, make it extra intense if you’d like, and enjoy your delicious coffee tailored to your taste. The choice is always yours!

    Tiny – yet mighty!

    Tiny – yet mighty!

    Baristina seamlessly fits on any kitchen counter without sacrificing performance. Don’t let the size fool you. Don’t let the size fool you It’s compact, yet powerful enough to deliver rich, barista-style coffee at home. Kitchen space is no longer an issue!

    Less Waste. More Taste. No capsules

    Less Waste. More Taste. No capsules

    Fresh beans means more taste. But it also means less waste – no more plastic or aluminum. Simply eject the puck from the portafilter. Your beans turn straight into grounds, perfect for use as compost.

    Lean, green and clean.

    Lean, green and clean.

    Baristina is designed with sustainability in mind. It's energy efficient*, made from 50% recycled plastic** and comes in a 100% plastic-free box.

    Psst – it’s quiet!

    Psst – it’s quiet!

    You can enjoy a real espresso, made simply and quietly.

    Your beans, your choice

    Your beans, your choice

    You can pick your favorite beans. Baristina can recognize various bean types and always produces delicious coffee. It always gets the best out of the beans. The choice is always yours.

    Technical Specifications

    • Country of origin

      Made in
      Romania
      Designed in
      Netherlands

    • Energy efficiency

      Standby mode power consumption
      n/a
      Off mode power consumption
      0,2 W
      Networked standby mode power consumption
      n/a
      Period before automatic switching into standby mode
      0 Min
      Measurement standard
      EN 50564:2011

    • Technical specifications

      Pump pressure
      16 Bar
      Grinder material
      Ceramic
      Noise level
      72 Db
      Voltage
      220-240 V
      Frequency
      50 Hz
      Weight of the product
      5 kg
      Product dimensions
      180mm (width), 345mm (height), 380mm (depth)
      Cord length
      85 cm

    • Coffee settings

      Beverages
      • Espresso
      • Lungo
      Intensity boost
      Yes
      Coffee volume
      Adjustable

    • General specifications

      Coffee bean capacity
      170 grams
      Capacity water tank
      1.2 L
      Maximum cup height
      135 mm
      Brew time espresso
      < 60 seconds
      Dishwasher safe parts
      • Drip tray
      • Drip tray lid
      Water filter compatibility
      None
      Automatic switch-off
      Yes
      Accessories included
      Portafilter

    • Service

      2-year guarantee
      Yes

    • Sustainability

      Energy consumption in stand-by
      2.6 Wh
      Power consumption brewing
      122.8 Wh
      Packaging material
      >95% recycled and 100% recyclable
      Machine material
      >50% of plastics used are recycled, excluding the plastics in contact with water and coffee

    • * A+ energy label according to Swiss energy efficiency standards.
    • ** Excluding the parts in contact with water and coffee.
