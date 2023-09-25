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  • Smooth body grooming, safe even below the belt Smooth body grooming, safe even below the belt Smooth body grooming, safe even below the belt

    Bodygroom series 3000 Showerproof groin and body trimmer

    BG3017/01

    Overall rating / 5
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    Smooth body grooming, safe even below the belt

    The Series 3000 is designed to power through hair, without compromise on skin comfort. Use the skin friendly shaver with countour following 2D technology or trim by clicking on the 3mm length comb.

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    Bodygroom series 3000 Showerproof groin and body trimmer

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    Smooth body grooming, safe even below the belt

    2D contour following with skin protect technology

    • 1 click-on comb, 3mm
    • Contour following 2D shaver
    • 50 min cordless use
    Shaving with safety and comfort on your delicate skin

    Shaving with safety and comfort on your delicate skin

    The shaver head features patented rounded tips and a hypo-allergenic foil to protect your skin from cuts and nicks while shaving.

    Bidirectional trimmer and comb to trims in every direction

    Bidirectional trimmer and comb to trims in every direction

    Cut hair that grows in any direction using the bidirectional trimmer and 3mm comb. Pre-trimming is recommended for thicker hair.

    100% Showerproof body groomer

    100% Showerproof body groomer

    Your wet and dry body groomer is fully water proof, so you can use it in or out of the shower and clean your groomer easily. For best results, use on dry hair before showering.

    50 minutes cordless use

    50 minutes cordless use

    High-power rechargeable battery for full body use, with 50 minutes of cordless use.

    Ergonomic grip for added grooming control

    Ergonomic grip for added grooming control

    Your body groomer is easy to hold and manoeuvre, with a rubber ergonomic grip for more controlled trimming.

    Body groomer built to last with no oil required

    Body groomer built to last with no oil required

    All of our body grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2 year warranty and they never need to be oiled.

    Technical Specifications

    • Accessories

      Comb
      1 body comb (3 mm)

    • Power

      Run time
      50 minutes
      Battery type
      Ni-MH
      Charging
      8 hours full charge
      Maximum power consumption
      5 W

    • Design

      Handle
      Ergonomic grip & handling

    • Service

      2-year guarantee
      Yes

    • Cutting system

      Shaving element
      Foil with two pre-trimmers
      Skin comfort
      • Skin protection system
      • Comfort in sensitive areas
      Length settings
      1 fixed length setting

    • Ease of use

      Wet & Dry
      Showerproof and easy cleaning
      Maintenance free
      No oil needed
      Charging
      USB-A Charging (5V⎓ / ≥1A)
      Operation
      Cordless use
      Secured length settings
      Yes

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