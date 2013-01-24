Long-lasting styles
The Philips Prestige style set with Auto Curler and Heated straightening brush for long-lasting perfect styles. It comes with a luxurious style case. Create your own style fast and easy: glamorous curls or naturally straight hair. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Glamorous, lasting curls at the touch of a button. The curl boost technology curls every hair strand like a professional stylist. Salon results from the comfort of your own home.
This auto curler has a unique open design with a longer curling barrel. You can now style twice as much hair in each go and be ready in half the time*.
Our unique smart curl guards create glamorous and lasting curls. They rotate to follow the flow of your hair, while gently wrapping it around the curling barrel. Each strand is curled evenly at a controlled temperature, giving you perfect results every time. It really is like having your own personal stylist at home.
From soft waves to bouncy curls. We guarantee that every choice will be a glamorous one. Choose the temperature, time and curl settings to achieve your desired look every time.
Triple bristle design gently detangles and straightens while protecting your scalp from heat.
The paddle-shaped design to straighten more hair in one go.
Our MoistureProtect and ThermoProtect technologies protect your hair from overheating by ensuring the optimal temperature. Enjoy your hair's natural shine.
Our luxury style case is designed to store both devices safely and protected. It is also great for traveling.
The curling barrel and brush bristles are infused with Argan oil for smooth gliding and ultimate shine.
