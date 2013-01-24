Home
    Our fastest epilation even on the finest of hairs

    Our fastest ever epilator has unique ceramic discs that rotate at a greater speed than ever before and firmly grip fine and short hairs. Enjoy weeks of satin smooth skin and treat your body areas with tailored hair removal methods. See all benefits

      Our fastest epilation even on the finest of hairs

      2 hair removal routines

      • For legs, body and face
      • Ceramic discs grip fine hairs
      • S-shaped handle design
      • +5 accessories
      Epilation head of unique ceramic material for better grip

      Epilation head of unique ceramic material for better grip

      Our epilator head is unique in being made from a textured ceramic surface that gently extract even the finest hairs and those 4x shorter than wax. Now with faster disc rotation than ever before (2200RPM) for our fastest hair removal.

      Extra wide epilator head

      Extra wide epilator head

      Extra wide epilator head covers more skin with every stroke for faster hair removal.

      First epilator with S-shaped handle

      First epilator with S-shaped handle

      The ergonomic S-shaped handle is easy to steer for maximum control and better reach with natural and precise movements, all over your body.

      Cordless wet and dry for use in bath or shower

      Cordless wet and dry for use in bath or shower

      Designed with an anti-slip grip, ideal for use with water. Enables a more comfortable, gentle experience in your shower or bath. You can use it cordless for best convenience.

      Opti-light helps you target and remove even trickiest hairs

      Opti-light helps you target and remove even trickiest hairs

      Opti-light helps you target and remove even trickiest hairs

      Shaving head and trimming comb for a close shave

      Shaving head and trimming comb for a close shave

      The shaving head provides a close shave and more gentleness in different body areas. It comes with a trimming comb to style your bikini area.

      Facial area and delicate area cap to remove unwanted hairs

      Facial area and delicate area cap to remove unwanted hairs

      For more gentleness in all different body areas it includes a facial area cap to easily remove unwanted facials hairs and a delicate area cap for hair from underarm and bikini

      Includes skin stretcher

      Includes skin stretcher

      Skin stretcher cap tightens skin during epilation.

      Technical Specifications

      • Ease of use

        Cordless
        Yes
        Handle
        S-shape handle
        Wet and dry use
        Yes
        Opti-light
        Yes

      • Accessories

        Shaving head
        Yes
        Skin stretcher cap
        Yes
        Facial area cap
        Yes
        Trimming comb
        Yes
        Delicate area cap
        Yes
        Pouch
        Basic pouch
        Cleaning brush
        Yes

      • Performance

        Epilation system
        Patented epilation system
        Epilator head
        Extra wide
        Epilation discs
        Ceramic discs

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        15V / 5.4W
        Tweezing action speed 1
        64000 per minute
        Tweezing action speed 2
        70400 per minute
        Number of tweezers
        32

      • Power

        Battery Type
        Lithium-ion
        Usage time
        up to 40 minutes
        Charging
        1.5 hour charging time
        Quick charge
        Yes

      • Features

        Speed settings
        2 settings

