Other items in the box
- IPL Hair Removal Series 9000 device
- Intelligent body attachment
- Intelligent face attachment
- Intelligent precision attachment
- Lumea IPL app
- Luxurious pouch
BRI955/60
Cordless ease, personalized treatment with SenseIQ
Enjoy hassle-free, personalized treatment with the cordless version of our fastest Lumea IPL device. SenseIQ technology with smart attachments and guidance in the Lumea IPL app to give you long-lasting smooth skin.See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Get started with the initial phase of 4 treatments only every 2 weeks — that's half as many treatments as other brands. Then touch up monthly to maintain the results.
Lumea 9000 Series has five easily adjustable light settings. Our SmartSkin sensor reads your skin tone and helps you find the most comfortable setting. Intelligent attachments adapt treatment for each body area.
Philips Lumea is designed to be convenient and easy to use. Use the device corded for a fast treatment on large body areas, like your legs, or go with the cordless battery mode to treat hard-to-reach body areas with precision.
Specially designed attachments perfectly fit the curves of your body and trigger the most effective programs for each body area when they are connected. Face: Flat design and small window with UV filter. Body: Curved inward with a large window. Precision: Curved outward for hard-to-reach areas.
As a leader in health technology, Philips developed Lumea IPL in consultation with dermatologists, for easy and effective use in the safety of your home. Derived from technology used in professional salons, Lumea IPL offers gentle treatment, even on sensitive areas.
Our free coaching app helps you plan and stick to your treatment schedule, then takes you through each session step by step. Downloaded by more than 2.1 million users.
IPL needs contrast between the pigment in the hair color and the pigment in the skin tone, therefore works on naturally dark blonde, brown and black hair and on skin tones from fair to dark brown (I-V).
Technical specs. attachments
Safety and adjustable settings
Application mode
Technical specifications
Service
Items included
Application time
