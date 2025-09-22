Search terms

    Lumea IPL 9000 Series IPL Hair removal device with SenseIQ

    BRI955/60

    Cordless ease, personalized treatment with SenseIQ

    Enjoy hassle-free, personalized treatment with the cordless version of our fastest Lumea IPL device. SenseIQ technology with smart attachments and guidance in the Lumea IPL app to give you long-lasting smooth skin.

    Lumea IPL 9000 Series IPL Hair removal device with SenseIQ

    Cordless ease, personalized treatment with SenseIQ

    Enjoy 12 months of hair-free smooth skin*

    • SmartSkin Sensor
    • 3 intelligent attachments: body, face, precision
    • Lumea IPL App
    • Both cordless and corded use
    Fast results with treatments only every 2 weeks

    Fast results with treatments only every 2 weeks

    Get started with the initial phase of 4 treatments only every 2 weeks — that's half as many treatments as other brands. Then touch up monthly to maintain the results.

    Gentle and comfortable with SenseIQ

    Gentle and comfortable with SenseIQ

    Lumea 9000 Series has five easily adjustable light settings. Our SmartSkin sensor reads your skin tone and helps you find the most comfortable setting. Intelligent attachments adapt treatment for each body area.

    For convenience with corded and cordless options

    For convenience with corded and cordless options

    Philips Lumea is designed to be convenient and easy to use. Use the device corded for a fast treatment on large body areas, like your legs, or go with the cordless battery mode to treat hard-to-reach body areas with precision.

    Full solution for face and body with 3 smart attachments

    Full solution for face and body with 3 smart attachments

    Specially designed attachments perfectly fit the curves of your body and trigger the most effective programs for each body area when they are connected. Face: Flat design and small window with UV filter. Body: Curved inward with a large window. Precision: Curved outward for hard-to-reach areas.

    Developed with dermatologists to be easy and effective

    Developed with dermatologists to be easy and effective

    As a leader in health technology, Philips developed Lumea IPL in consultation with dermatologists, for easy and effective use in the safety of your home. Derived from technology used in professional salons, Lumea IPL offers gentle treatment, even on sensitive areas.

    Optimize your routine with the Philips Lumea IPL app

    Optimize your routine with the Philips Lumea IPL app

    Our free coaching app helps you plan and stick to your treatment schedule, then takes you through each session step by step. Downloaded by more than 2.1 million users.

    Suitable for most skin tones and hair colors

    Suitable for most skin tones and hair colors

    IPL needs contrast between the pigment in the hair color and the pigment in the skin tone, therefore works on naturally dark blonde, brown and black hair and on skin tones from fair to dark brown (I-V).

    Technical Specifications

    • Technical specs. attachments

      Body treatment attachment
      • Shape: Convex curved
      • Window size: 4.1 cm²
      • Tailored treatment for body: legs, arms and stomach
      Face treatment attachment
      • Shape: Flat
      • Window size:2 cm2,extra filter
      • Tailored treatment for face: upper lip, chin and jawline
      Precision treatment attachment
      • Shape: Concave curved, precise
      • Window size: 3 cm²
      • Tailored treatment for bikini and underarm areas

    • Safety and adjustable settings

      Integrated UV filter
      Protects skin from UV light
      5 light energy settings
      Adjustable to your skin type
      Integrated safety system
      Prevents unintentional flashing
      SmartSkin sensor
      The right setting indication on demand

    • Application mode

      Slide and Flash
      For quick application
      Stamp and Flash
      For treatment on small areas
      Corded / cordless use
      Both cordless and corded use

    • Technical specifications

      Voltage
      100-240  V
      Battery type
      Rechargeable battery
      High performance lamp
      Built to last, 450,000 flashes, equivalent to 39 years of lamp lifetime**

    • Service

      Warranty
      2 years global warranty + 1 extra year of warranty upon product registration within 90 days

    • Items included

      Instructions for use
      User manual
      Storage
      Luxurious pouch
      Adapter
      19.5V / 4000mA

    • Application time

      Underarms
      2,5 min
      Bikini line
      2 min
      Face areas
      1,5 min
      Lower legs
      8,5 min

    What's in the box?

    Other items in the box

    • IPL Hair Removal Series 9000 device
    • Intelligent body attachment
    • Intelligent face attachment
    • Intelligent precision attachment
    • Lumea IPL app
    • Luxurious pouch
    • Median hair reductions after 12 treatments: 86% on lower legs, 70% on bikini, 67% on armpits
    • * When following treatment schedule. Calculated for use on lower legs, bikini, armpits and face. The lamp lifetime does not extend the Philips 2 years worldwide guarantee
