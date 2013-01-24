Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
AR

Search terms

Lumea IPL 9000 Series IPL hair removal device

BRI957/60
  • Be hair-free for 6 months* Be hair-free for 6 months* Be hair-free for 6 months*
    -{discount-value}

    Lumea IPL 9000 Series IPL hair removal device

    BRI957/60

    Be hair-free for 6 months*

    The most effective IPL, 6 months after a full treatment cycle**. IPL technology with SenseIQ provides long-lasting total-body hair removal in the comfort of your home. Get salon-smooth skin with personalized guidance from the Lumea IPL app.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Lumea IPL 9000 Series IPL hair removal device

    Be hair-free for 6 months*

    The most effective IPL, 6 months after a full treatment cycle**. IPL technology with SenseIQ provides long-lasting total-body hair removal in the comfort of your home. Get salon-smooth skin with personalized guidance from the Lumea IPL app.

    Be hair-free for 6 months*

    The most effective IPL, 6 months after a full treatment cycle**. IPL technology with SenseIQ provides long-lasting total-body hair removal in the comfort of your home. Get salon-smooth skin with personalized guidance from the Lumea IPL app.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Lumea IPL 9000 Series IPL hair removal device

    Be hair-free for 6 months*

    The most effective IPL, 6 months after a full treatment cycle**. IPL technology with SenseIQ provides long-lasting total-body hair removal in the comfort of your home. Get salon-smooth skin with personalized guidance from the Lumea IPL app.

    Similar products

    See all ipl

      Be hair-free for 6 months*

      with our fastest and most efficient IPL

      • With SenseIQ technology
      • Underarms, bikini, body, face
      • With SmartSkin sensor
      • Both cordless and corded use
      • 4 intelligent attachments

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specs. attachments

        Body treatment attachment
        • Shape: Convex curved
        • Window size: 4.1 cm2
        • Tailored treatment for body
        Face treatment attachment
        • Shape: Flat
        • Window size:2 cm2,extra filter
        • Tailored treatment for face
        Bikini treatment attachment
        • Shape: Concave curved
        • Window size:3 cm2,extra filter
        • Tailored treatment for bikini
        Underarm treatment attachment
        • Shape: Concave curved
        • Window size: 3cm2
        • Tailored for underarm area

      • Power

        Voltage
        100-240 V

      • Service

        Warranty
        2 years global warranty

      • Technical specifications

        High performance lamp
        Delivers 450,000 flashes*****

      • Application areas

        Body areas
        • Arms
        • Legs
        • Stomach
        Sensitive areas
        • Underarms
        • Bikini
        Face areas
        • Upper lip
        • Chin
        • Jawline

      • Items included

        Instructions for use
        User manual
        Storage
        Luxurious pouch
        Adapter
        19.5V / 4000mA

      • Safety and adjustable settings

        Integrated UV filter
        Protects skin from UV light
        5 light energy settings
        Adjustable to your skin type
        Integrated safety system
        Prevent unintentional flashing
        Skin Tone sensor
        Detects your skin tone
        SmartSkin sensor
        The right setting on demand

      • Application time

        Underarms
        2,5 min
        Bikini line
        2 min
        Face areas
        1,5 min
        Lower legs
        8,5 min

      • Application mode

        Slide and Flash
        For quick application
        Corded / cordless use
        Both cordless and corded use
        Stamp and Flash
        For treatment on small areas

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          • Median hair reductions after 12 treatments: 78% on legs, 64% on bikini, 65% on armpits
          • * Median result: 58% hair reduction after 12 treatments
          • * * When following the treatment schedule, measured on legs, individual results may vary
          • * * * When following the treatment schedule
          • * * * * Calculated for use on lower legs, bikini, armpits and face. The lamp lifetime does not extend the Philips 2 years worldwide guarantee.
          • * * * * * Study conducted in The Netherlands and Austria with 46 women: results after 3 treatments on the legs, bikini, armpits, and 2 treatments on the face
          • * * * * * * Based on cordless usage, window size and curved attachments
          • * * * * * * * Test conducted in 2020, in the UK on 190 respondents