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  • Be hair-free for 6 months* Be hair-free for 6 months* Be hair-free for 6 months*

    Lumea IPL 9000 Series IPL hair removal device

    BRI957/60

    Be hair-free for 6 months*

    The most effective IPL, 6 months after a full treatment cycle**. IPL technology with SenseIQ provides long-lasting total-body hair removal in the comfort of your home. Get salon-smooth skin with personalized guidance from the Lumea IPL app.

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    Lumea IPL 9000 Series IPL hair removal device

    Similar products

    See all IPL

    Be hair-free for 6 months*

    with our fastest and most efficient IPL

    • With SenseIQ technology
    • Underarms, bikini, body, face
    • With SmartSkin sensor
    • Both cordless and corded use
    • 4 intelligent attachments
    SenseIQ technology for personalized hair removal

    SenseIQ technology for personalized hair removal

    Senses. Lumea’s SmartSkin sensor detects your skin tone and indicates the most comfortable light setting for you. Adapts. Intelligent attachments adapt programs tailored for each body area. Cares. Co-developed with dermatologists and inspired by you for a gentle, long-lasting hair removal, even on sensitive areas****.

    Suitable for a wide range of hair and skin types

    Suitable for a wide range of hair and skin types

    Philips Lumea IPL 9000 Series is effective on a wide range of hair and skin types. It works on naturally dark blonde, brown and black hair and on skin tones from very white to dark brown. IPL needs contrast between the pigment in the hair color and the pigment in the skin tone, therefore (as with other IPL-based treatments) Philips Lumea IPL cannot be used to treat white, grey, light blonde or red hair. It is also not suitable for very dark skin.

    IPL technology for home use, developed with dermatologists

    IPL stands for Intense Pulsed Light. It’s a technology that uses warm gentle light to put hair to sleep. Light travels to the hair’s root causing the follicle to go into a resting phase and stimulating the hair to be released. Repeat treatments gradually prevent hair from growing back, leaving your skin beautifully hair-free and touchably smooth. Philips Lumea is developed with dermatologists and clinically tested to ensure easy, effective and comfortable treatments even on sensitive areas, all from the comfort of your own home.

    Proven gentle and effective treatment

    Objective studies show up to 92% hair reduction after three treatments***. Carry out the first four treatments every two weeks, and the next eight treatments every four weeks. After 12 treatments you can enjoy six months of hair-free smooth skin*.

    450,000 flashes in total*****

    Our lamp can flash up to 450.000 times throughout its lifetime***** .

    Intelligent attachments adapt programs for each body area

    Your body is unique. And its skin, curves and contours should be treated uniquely too. Lumea’s total-body attachments are shaped to perfectly fit every curve, and will adapt programs tailored to each body area. Treatment windows are designed to maximize contact with your skin to ensure light doesn't escape, enabling effective and gentle treatments even on delicate or sensitive areas.

    Bikini area attachment with extra light filter

    Click on the intelligent bikini attachment and it will adapt a tailored program specifically for that area. It has an optimal 3 cm2 window with a transparent filter for extra comfort and the curved design compliments your body's contours for maximum contact, efficiency and comfort. 78% of women satisfied with hair reduction in bikini area******.

    Body attachment with curved-in design

    The intelligent body attachment has our largest treatment window: 4.1 cm2. So it's perfect for quickly treating larger body areas like the legs, arms and stomach. In fact you can treat both lower legs in only 8.5 minutes. The curved-in design closely follows your body's contours for maximum skin contact. Click on the attachment and it adapts a tailored program specifically to your body. 83% of women satisfied with hair reduction on legs******.

    Precision face attachment with extra filter

    The face attachment has been thoughtfully designed to have a small, flat 2 cm2 window so you can effectively and gently treat hair on your face. Ideal for your upper lip, chin or jawline, the attachment also has an extra filter integrated within. When added to the device, the intelligent attachment automatically adapts the light treatment for your face. 84% of women satisfied with hair reduction on face******.

    SmartSkin sensor with 5 comfort settings

    Lumea IPL with SenseIQ technology has five easy-to-choose light settings. The SmartSkin sensor detects your skin tone then indicates the most comfortable light setting for whichever area you're treating.

    Optimize your routine with the Philips Lumea IPL app

    Our free coaching app helps you plan and stick to your treatment schedule, then takes you through each session step by step. Downloaded by more than 2.1 million users.

    Technical Specifications

    • Technical specs. attachments

      Body treatment attachment
      • Shape: Convex curved
      • Window size: 4.1 cm2
      • Tailored treatment for body
      Face treatment attachment
      • Shape: Flat
      • Window size:2 cm2,extra filter
      • Tailored treatment for face
      Bikini treatment attachment
      • Shape: Concave curved
      • Window size:3 cm2,extra filter
      • Tailored treatment for bikini
      Underarm treatment attachment
      • Shape: Concave curved
      • Window size: 3cm2
      • Tailored for underarm area

    • Application areas

      Body areas
      • Arms
      • Legs
      • Stomach
      Sensitive areas
      • Underarms
      • Bikini
      Face areas
      • Upper lip
      • Chin
      • Jawline

    • Safety and adjustable settings

      Integrated UV filter
      Protects skin from UV light
      5 light energy settings
      Adjustable to your skin type
      Integrated safety system
      Prevent unintentional flashing
      Skin Tone sensor
      Detects your skin tone
      SmartSkin sensor
      The right setting on demand

    • Application mode

      Slide and Flash
      For quick application
      Stamp and Flash
      For treatment on small areas
      Corded / cordless use
      Both cordless and corded use

    • Power

      Voltage
      100-240 V

    • Technical specifications

      High performance lamp
      Delivers 450,000 flashes*****

    • Service

      Warranty
      2 years global warranty

    • Items included

      Instructions for use
      User manual
      Storage
      Luxurious pouch
      Adapter
      19.5V / 4000mA

    • Application time

      Underarms
      2,5 min
      Bikini line
      2 min
      Face areas
      1,5 min
      Lower legs
      8,5 min

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    • Median hair reductions after 12 treatments: 78% on legs, 64% on bikini, 65% on armpits
    • * Median result: 58% hair reduction after 12 treatments
    • * * When following the treatment schedule, measured on legs, individual results may vary
    • * * * When following the treatment schedule
    • * * * * Calculated for use on lower legs, bikini, armpits and face. The lamp lifetime does not extend the Philips 2 years worldwide guarantee.
    • * * * * * Study conducted in The Netherlands and Austria with 46 women: results after 3 treatments on the legs, bikini, armpits, and 2 treatments on the face
    • * * * * * * Based on cordless usage, window size and curved attachments
    • * * * * * * * Test conducted in 2020, in the UK on 190 respondents
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