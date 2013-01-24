Home
Satinelle Prestige

Wet & dry epilator, trimmer + cleanser

BRP566/00
Overall rating / 5
  • Our fastest epilation even on the finest of hairs Our fastest epilation even on the finest of hairs Our fastest epilation even on the finest of hairs
    -{discount-value}

    Satinelle Prestige Wet & dry epilator, trimmer + cleanser

    BRP566/00
    Our fastest epilation even on the finest of hairs

    Our fastest ever epilator has unique ceramic discs that rotate at a greater speed than ever before and firmly grip fine and short hairs. You can now smoothen your skin before and after epilating by treating your body and your face. See all benefits

    Satinelle Prestige Wet & dry epilator, trimmer + cleanser

      Our fastest epilation even on the finest of hairs

      3 body and face care routines from head to toe

      • For legs, body and face
      • Ceramic discs grip fine hairs
      • 3 body and face care routines
      • +5 accessories+facial cleanser
      Epilation head of unique ceramic material for better grip

      Epilation head of unique ceramic material for better grip

      Our epilator head is unique in being made from a textured ceramic surface that gently extract even the finest hairs and those 4x shorter than wax. Now with faster disc rotation than ever before (2200RPM) for our fastest hair removal.

      Extra wide epilator head

      Extra wide epilator head

      Extra wide epilator head covers more skin with every stroke for faster hair removal.

      Award-winning design*

      Award-winning design*

      Award-winning design* for effortless hair removal

      Cordless wet and dry for use in bath or shower

      Cordless wet and dry for use in bath or shower

      Designed with an anti-slip grip, ideal for use with water. Enables a more comfortable, gentle experience in your shower or bath. You can use it cordless for best convenience.

      Opti-light helps you target and remove even trickiest hairs

      Opti-light helps you target and remove even trickiest hairs

      Opti-light helps you target and remove even trickiest hairs

      6x better cleansing**. Ready in 1 minute.

      6x better cleansing**. Ready in 1 minute.

      This special edition pack includes a mini facial cleanser with rotation technology. It's compact and easy to use and the perfect addition to your daily skincare routine, wherever you are. 17,000 silky soft bristles gently sweep the impurities away, leaving your skin feeling deeply cleansed and looking radiant. The device is tough on impurities but gentle enough on your skin to use twice a day. Compatible with all Philips VisaPure brushes, which are designed to suit your individual skin type and needs.

      Includes trimming head and bikini comb

      Includes trimming head and bikini comb

      It includes a trimming head and bikini comb to trim and shape your intimate areas for more convenience.

      Facial area and delicate area cap to remove unwanted hairs

      Facial area and delicate area cap to remove unwanted hairs

      For more gentleness in all different body areas it includes a facial area cap to easily remove unwanted facials hairs and a delicate area cap for hair from underarm and bikini

      First epilator with S-shaped handle

      First epilator with S-shaped handle

      The ergonomic S-shaped handle is easy to steer for maximum control and better reach with natural and precise movements, all over your body.

      Luxury smart tweezers with light and mirror

      Luxury smart tweezers with light and mirror

      Tweezers in an elegant case, with integrated light and mirror, ideal for eyebrows.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        VisaPure Mini facial cleanser
        Yes
        Cleaning brush
        Yes
        Facial area cap
        Yes
        Bikini trimmer head
        Yes
        Bikini trimmer comb
        Yes
        Delicate area cap
        Yes
        Luxury smart tweezers
        Yes

      • Ease of use

        Wet and dry use
        Yes
        Cordless
        Yes
        Handle
        Ergonomic
        Opti-light
        Yes

      • Performance

        Epilation system
        Patented epilation system
        Epilation discs
        Ceramic discs
        Epilator head
        Extra wide

      • Features

        Speed settings
        2 settings

      • Technical specifications

        Number of catching points
        32
        Number of discs
        17
        Voltage
        15V/5.4W
        Tweezing action speed 1
        64000 per minute
        Tweezing action speed 2
        70400 per minute

      • Power

        Battery Type
        Lithium-ion
        Usage time
        up to 40 minutes
        Charging
        • Rechargeable
        • 1.5 hour charging time
        Quick charge
        Yes

          Reviews

          • IF Design Award 2016
          • * Compared to make-up removal by hands. Data on file