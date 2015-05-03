Search terms

Beardtrimmer series 1000

Beard trimmer

BT1005/15
    The Philips Beardtrimmer Series 1000 delivers skin friendly trimming results time after time. Use the trimmer up to 2 months with one set of batteries. See all benefits

      Long lasting performance, no skin compromise

      • Pro Skin Trimmmer
      • 4 built-in length settings
      • AA battery operated
      • Up to 2 months of usage*
      Skin-friendly rounded tips for smooth skin contact

      Skin-friendly rounded tips for smooth skin contact

      Blades stay extra-sharp to always cut hairs neatly and effectively, but have rounded blade tips and combs to prevent irritation.

      Length settings from 1.5mm to 7mm, 0.5mm without the comb

      Length settings from 1.5mm to 7mm, 0.5mm without the comb

      Slide the comb up to the desired length setting, from 1.5 to 7mm or use it without the comb for a 0.5mm stubble.

      2 year world wide warranty, no oil needed

      2 year world wide warranty, no oil needed

      All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2 year worldwide warranty and they never need to be oiled.

      Pop open head makes it easy to clean with the added brush

      Pop open head makes it easy to clean with the added brush

      Simply pop the trimmer head open and use the cleaning brush included to sweep away loose hairs.

      Up to 120 min cordless use

      Up to 120 min cordless use

      Up to 2 months of usage with one set of batteries, 120 minutes cordless power. (AA batteries are not included)

      Contour following comb for a precise and even trim

      Contour following comb for a precise and even trim

      Flexing guide comb that follows every curve of your face for getting an even trim in an easy and comfortable way.

      Technical Specifications

      • Cutting system

        Cutting element
        Stainless steel blades
        Non-scratching teeth
        For more comfort

      • Accessories

        Maintenance
        Cleaning brush

      • Ease of use

        Cleaning
        Pop open head

      • Design

        Color
        Black

      • Power

        Battery Type
        AA battery (not included)

      • Service

        2-year warranty
        Yes
        No oil needed
        Yes

          • With Alkaline AA, LR6, 1.5V batteries

