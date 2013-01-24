Home
  • 5 delicious fresh bean coffees, easier than ever 5 delicious fresh bean coffees, easier than ever 5 delicious fresh bean coffees, easier than ever
    5 delicious fresh bean coffees, easier than ever

    Easily make aromatic coffee varieties like Espresso, Coffee, Cappuccino and Latte Macchiato at the touch of a button. LatteGo tops milk varieties with silky smooth froth, is easy to set up and can be cleaned in as little as 15 seconds* See all benefits

      5 delicious fresh bean coffees, easier than ever

      LatteGo, the fastest to clean milk system ever*

      • 5 Beverages
      • LatteGo
      • Silver
      • Touch display
      Enjoy 5 coffees at your fingertips, including cappuccino

      Enjoy 5 coffees at your fingertips, including cappuccino

      Enjoy your favourite coffees for your special moments. Whether you crave for an espresso, a coffee or a milk based recipe, your fully-automatic espresso machine delivers a perfect in-cup result with no hassle and in no time!

      Silky smooth milk froth thanks to high speed LatteGo system

      Silky smooth milk froth thanks to high speed LatteGo system

      Top your coffee off with a silky-smooth layer of milk froth. The LatteGo mixes milk and air at high speed in the round frothing chamber, then adds a splash-free, creamy layer of milk froth to your cup at just the right temperature.

      Easy selection of your coffee with intuitive touch display

      Easy selection of your coffee with intuitive touch display

      The irresistible taste and aroma of coffee from fresh beans is just one touch away. Our intuitive touch display allows you to easily select your favorite coffee.

      Adjust aroma strength and quantity via My Coffee Choice

      Adjust aroma strength and quantity via My Coffee Choice

      Adjust the strength and quantity of your beverage with the My Coffee Choice menu. Easily choose from three different settings to suit your preferences.

      Easily adjust to your taste with 12-step grinder levels

      Easily adjust to your taste with 12-step grinder levels

      Our durable ceramic grinders can be adjusted in 12 steps, so you can turn your beans into anything from ultra-fine powder to coarse grindings.

      The perfect temperature, aroma and crema cup after cup*

      The perfect temperature, aroma and crema cup after cup*

      The Aroma Extract system intelligently strikes the optimum balance between brewing temperature and aroma extraction by keeping the water temperature between 90 and 98°C, while regulating the water flow rate, so you can enjoy delicious coffees.

      20,000 cups of finest coffee with durable ceramic grinders

      20,000 cups of finest coffee with durable ceramic grinders

      Our grinders are 100% pure ceramic: extremely hard and precise, so you can enjoy fresh aromatic coffee, for at least 20.000 cups.

      LatteGo is exceptionally easy to clean: 2 parts, no tubes

      LatteGo is exceptionally easy to clean: 2 parts, no tubes

      Our 2 parts milk system has no tubes or hidden parts and can be cleaned in as little as 15 seconds under tap* or in the dishwasher.

      Up to 5000 cups* without descaling thanks to AquaClean

      Up to 5000 cups* without descaling thanks to AquaClean

      By changing the filter after being prompted by the machine, you will not need to descale your machine for up to 5000 cups*, while enjoying clear and purified water.

      Easy cleaning thanks to fully removable brew group

      Easy cleaning thanks to fully removable brew group

      The brew group is the heart of every fully automatic coffee machine, and should be cleaned regularly. The removable brew group allows you to clean it thoroughly just by rinsing it under the tap.

      Keep your beans fresh for longer thanks to the aroma seal

      Keep your beans fresh for longer thanks to the aroma seal

      The new Aroma seal protects your favorite coffee beans and makes sure they preserve their original aroma over time, while reducing the grinder noise.

      Dishwasher safe parts for your convenience

      Dishwasher safe parts for your convenience

      For your convenience, you can put the milk system, drip tray and the coffee ground container in the dishwasher. This will save time and ensure a hygienic cleaning.

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        Designed in
        Italy
        Made in
        Romania

      • General specifications

        Milk Solution
        LatteGo
        User Interface
        Touch screen display

      • Technical specifications

        Capacity milk carafe
        0.26  L
        Capacity waste container
        12  servings
        Frequency
        50  Hz
        Max. cup height
        150  mm
        Voltage
        230  V
        Color & Finishing
        • Black
        • Silver Paint
        Cord length
        100  cm
        Filter compatibility
        AquaClean
        Waste container
        Frontal access
        Water tank
        Frontal access
        Weight of product
        8  kg
        Product dimensions
        246x371x433  mm
        Coffee bean capacity
        275  g
        Capacity water tank
        1.8  L
        Pump pressure
        15  bar

      • Customization

        Aroma Strength Settings
        3
        Grinder Settings
        12
        Pre Brew Aroma control
        Yes
        Temperature settings
        3
        Coffee and Milk Length
        Adjustable

      • Variety

        Beverages
        • Espresso
        • Hot water
        • Cappuccino
        • Coffee
        • Latte Macchiato
        • Americano
        Coffee Powder Option
        Yes
        Double Cup
        Yes
        Milk Double Cup
        No

      • Other features

        Removable brew group
        Yes
        Aroma Seal
        yes
        Guided descaling
        yes
        AquaClean
        Yes

      • Accessories

        Included
        • AquaClean filter
        • Grease tube
        • Measuring scoop
        • Water hardness test strip
        • LatteGo storage lid

      • Service

        2-year guarantee
        Yes

      • Sustainability

        ECO setting
        Yes
        Energy label
        A-class
        Power consumption brewing
        1500  W
        Recyclable packaging material
        >95  %

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            • Based on 8 filters replacement as indicated by the machine. Actual number of cups depends on selected coffee varieties, rinsing and cleaning patterns.
            • Based on consumer testing in Germany comparing leading one touch (Coffee + Milk) Full Automatic Espresso Machines (2017)
            • based on 70-82 °C