    -{discount-value}

    3100 series Fully automatic espresso machines

    EP3510/00

    Get your perfect espresso from fresh beans thanks to the 100% ceramic grinders and easily select strength, temperature and length via the intuitive display. Your hot frothed milk is exactly how you want it thanks to the classic milk frother

    3100 series Fully automatic espresso machines

    Enjoy up to 5000 cups* of coffee without descaling

    • 3 Beverages
    • Classic Milk Frother
    • Black
    • AquaClean
    Up to 5000 cups* without descaling thanks to AquaClean

    By changing the filter after being prompted by the machine, you will not need to descale your machine for up to 5000 cups*, while enjoying clear and purified water.

    Adjust and store your personal user profile

    Store the length of any coffee beverage according to your personal taste. You will be able to drink espresso, coffee and all other beverages always as you prefer, at the touch of a button.

    Enjoy 3 coffees at your fingertips

    Enjoy your favourite coffees for your special moments. Whether you crave for an espresso, a cofffee or a milk based recipe, your fully-automatic espresso machine delivers a perfect in-cup result with no hassle and in no time!

    Delicious milk froth thanks to the classic milk frother

    The Classic Milk Frother dispenses steam, allowing you to easily prepare silky smooth milk froth for your cappuccino. What's more? With only two parts, the Classic Milk Frother is also easy to clean.

    Adjust the volume, 5 aroma strength and 5 grinder settings

    This Fully-Automatic machine offers an abundance of indulgent options to customize your beverage to your taste. You can easily personalize and memorize length, strength and temperature for each drink. Feel free to explore, experiment and dream up any drink!

    Decaffeinated with equal zest with the Powder Option

    Sometimes it’s nice to have the option of a full-bodied, delicious coffee, without the caffeine kick. Thanks to the Powder Option you can make decaffeinated coffee whenever you please.

    20,000 cups of finest coffee with durable ceramic grinders

    Our grinders are 100% pure ceramic: extremely hard and precise, so you can enjoy fresh aromatic coffee, for at least 20.000 cups.

    Adjust your coffee spout to fit any cup

    The adjustable spout on our espresso machines will fit every cup and thus prevents the coffee splashing or cooling down while pouring in your cup. This way your espresso is always served at the right temperature while maintaining a clean machine.

    Designed to maximize capacities in a compact footprint

    Enjoy more room and go longer without refill thanks to the high-capacity bean, water, and waste containers in a super-compact design. This smart, super-automatic machine provides you with maximum convenience and top notch performance thanks to a large capacity water tank, bean and waste container.

    Easily operate your machine via the intuitive display

    The intuitive display shows you all relevant information to easily interact with your machine and get the best performance. The icons will guide you through all customisation options and important maintenance activities.

    Coffee at the perfect temperature with our Thermoblock

    The Thermoblock ensures a hot coffee and cappuccino for your family always at the perfect temperature. The secret is in its light aluminum and stainless steel body, which can reach hot temperatures, fast.

    Easy cleaning thanks to fully removable brew group

    The brew group is the heart of every fully automatic coffee machine, and should be cleaned regularly. The removable brew group allows you to clean it thoroughly just by rinsing it under the tap.

    Enjoy a great coffee with Auto-Rinse & guided descaling

    This espresso machine automatically cleans its coffee circuit with water upon starting up or switching off of the machine, this delivers a great, fresh taste with each cup of coffee.Regular descaling prolongs your espresso machine’s life. This machine will prompt when descaling is needed. It will guide you with on-screen messages what you have to do and when.

    Technical Specifications

    • Customization

      Aroma Strength Settings
      5
      Coffee Length
      Adjustable
      Grinder Settings
      5
      Pre Brew Aroma control
      No
      User Profiles
      1
      Temperature settings
      3

    • Variety

      Beverages
      • Espresso
      • Hot water
      • Coffee
      Coffee Powder Option
      Yes
      Double Cup
      Yes
      Milk Double Cup
      No

    • Other features

      Removable brew group
      Yes
      Auto-Rinse & Guided descaling
      Yes
      Main Switch ON / OFF button
      Yes
      Quick Heat Boiler
      Yes

    • Technical specifications

      Voltage
      230  V
      Cord length
      >100  cm
      Frequency
      50  Hz
      Capacity waste container
      15  servings
      Capacity water tank
      1.8  L
      Coffee bean capacity
      250  g
      Weight of product
      7.2  kg
      Waste container
      Frontal access
      Water tank
      Access from the top
      Max. cup height
      152  mm
      Color & Finishing
      Black
      Product dimensions
      215 x 330 x 429  mm

    • General specifications

      Milk Solution
      Classic Milk Frother
      Ease of cleaning & maintenance
      AquaClean filter compatible
      User Interface
      Basic Display

    • Based on 8 filters replacement as indicated by the machine. Actual number of cups depends on selected coffee varieties, rinsing and cleaning patterns.
