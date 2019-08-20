2 year warranty
Discontinued
The fastest cordless cleaning experience*
The revolutionary SpeedPro Max with 360° suction nozzle picks up more dirt with every stroke, forward and back - even along walls and furniture. Clean more in less time on both hard floors and carpets.
360° suction nozzle
25.2 V, up to 65 min runtime
2-in-1: vacuum & handheld
TurboPet Nozzle
360° suction nozzle captures dust and dirt faster with every stroke, even backwards and against edges, to make every move count.
PowerBlade is a digital motor engineered for unmatched, high airflow (>1000 L/min) that produces 360° suction at the nozzle. Register at Philips.com within 3 months of purchase and enjoy a free 5-year motor warranty!
PowerCyclone 8 technology - our best bagless vacuum cleaning technology now in a cordless stick, to keep stronger suction for longer.
4.9
of 5
40
Reviews
97%
recommend this product
prophetpage
20/08/2019
United Kingdom
Amazing
I did not imagine a vacuum cleaner would have me so excited. Love it
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SpeedPro Max Stick vacuum cleaner
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SpeedPro Max Stick vacuum cleaner
Ed76
05/08/2019
United Kingdom
Very good vacuum cleaner
Very good battery life compare to Dyson,very easy to use,very happy.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SpeedPro Max Stick vacuum cleaner
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SpeedPro Max Stick vacuum cleaner
paulita
08/06/2019
United Kingdom
I LOVE IT!
the best purchase I have ever made in my life, I can't imagine life without my speed pro max now. I recommend it to anyone!!!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SpeedPro Max Stick vacuum cleaner
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SpeedPro Max Stick vacuum cleaner
Tested against top 10 selling cordless stick vacuums >300€ in Germany 2017, using Philips developed coarse dirt hard floor cleaning test based on international standard IEC60312-1. Jan 2018.