    The fastest cordless cleaning experience 
    with 360° suction nozzle*

    Philips SpeedPro Max | Cordless vacuum

    Our best cordless ever for the fastest cleaning experience. Pick up more dirt with every stroke, forward and back — even along walls and furniture.
    360° suction nozzle
    For hard floors & carpets
    Up to 65 min. cleaning time
    Built-in brush, always at hand
    *Tested against top 10 selling cordless stick vacuums >300€ in Germany 2017, using Philips developed coarse dirt hard floor cleaning test based on international standard IEC60312-1. Jan 2018.

    SpeedPro Max

    Cordless vacuum

    FC6823/61
    Fastest cleaning experience
    360° suction nozzle with LED lights
    PowerCyclone 8, our best bagless technology
    PowerBlade digital motor for unmatched air flow
    Up to 65 min. cleaning time with digital display
    Built-in brush, always at hand
    For hard floors & carpets

    • Specifications

      Performance
      Performance
      Battery type
      • Li-Ion
      Battery voltage
      • 25.2 V
      Charging time
      • 5 hour(s)
      Runtime
      • 65 minute(s)
      Runtime (turbo)
      • 21 minute(s)
      Sound power level
      • 84 dB
      Airflow (max)
      • >1000 l/min
      Design
      Design
      Color
      • Twist Red
      Filtration
      Filtration
      Dust capacity
      • 0.6 L
      Motor filter
      • Washable filter
      Nozzles and accessories
      Nozzles and accessories
      Accessories included
      • AC power adaptor
      • Integrated brush
      • Wall-mount docking
      Additional nozzle
      • Motorized Turbo Brush
      Standard nozzle
      • 360° suction nozzle
      Sustainability
      Sustainability
      Packaging
      • > 90% recycled materials
      User manual
      • 100% recycled paper
      Weight and dimensions
      Weight and dimensions
      Weight of product
      • 2.73 kg

