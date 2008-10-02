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    Marathon Bagless vacuum cleaner

    FC9210/01

    Professional cleaning

    Thanks to Philips` new Cyclone Filter technology, the Marathon bagless vacuum cleaner delivers suction power that lasts. Its efficient design and 2000 W motor deliver very high max. suction power in its category.

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    Marathon Bagless vacuum cleaner

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    See all Bagless vacuum cleaner

    Professional cleaning

    High cleaning power that lasts and lasts

    • 2000W
    • 350W suction power
    • HEPA 13 washable filter
    2000 Watt motor generating max. 350 Watt suction power

    2000 Watt motor generating max. 350 Watt suction power

    The Marathon's powerful 2000 Watt motor generates very high max. suction power in its category. Its efficient design makes it also exceptionally quiet.

    HEPA AirSeal plus HEPA 13 filter

    HEPA AirSeal plus HEPA 13 filter

    This Philips vacuum cleaner has been designed in such a way that all the air taken in is passed through the washable HEPA 13 filter (99.95% filtration) before it is exhausted. No escape is possible.

    More cleaning with less effort

    More cleaning with less effort

    10 m action radius for cleaning with less effort.

    TriActive nozzle with unique 3-in-1 action

    TriActive nozzle with unique 3-in-1 action

    The TriActive nozzle cleans your floor in 3 ways in one go: 1) A larger opening at the tip of the nozzle easily sucks up big bits. 2) It has maximum cleaning efficiency due to optimized airflow through the nozzle. 3) The two side brushes sweep up the dust and dirt closely alongside furniture and walls.

    High performance cyclone filter for lasting suction power

    Thanks to its Cyclone Filter technology, the Marathon maintains a high level of suction power over time, whereas average vacuum cleaners lose suction power quickly as their dust bag or filter becomes clogged.

    Technical Specifications

    • Nozzles and accessories

      Standard nozzle
      TriActive nozzle
      Accessories included
      • Crevice tool
      • Small nozzle
      Accessory storage
      On handgrip

    • Design

      Color
      Black

    • Weight and dimensions

      Weight of product
      7.2  kg

    • Filtration

      Exhaust filter
      Ultra Clean Air HEPA 13 washable filter
      HEPA AirSeal
      Yes

    • Usability

      Tube coupling
      Button
      Action radius
      10  m
      Carrying handle
      Top and front
      Tube type
      Metal lacquered 2-piece telescopic tube
      Power control
      Electronic on appliance
      Wheel type
      Rubber

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