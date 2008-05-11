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    Dry iron

    GC130/07

    Simple, fast and effective

    This high quality lightweight iron is designed to iron your clothes in a simple and effective way.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Dry iron

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    See all Dry Iron

    Simple, fast and effective

    Lightweight, quality iron

    Aluminium soleplate for easy gliding on all fabrics

    Aluminium soleplate for easy gliding on all fabrics

    The durable aluminium soleplate easily glides over all fabrics, is scratch resistant and easy to clean.

    Button groove speeds up ironing along buttons and seams

    Button groove speeds up ironing along buttons and seams

    The button groove makes ironing along buttons and seams fast and easy.

    Cord winder to conveniently store the main cord

    The cord can be wrapped around the heelrest, so that the appliance is easy to store.

    Technical Specifications

    • Technical specifications

      Weight of iron
      0.76  kg
      Voltage
      220 - 240  V
      Product dimensions
      25.5 x 11.1 x 12.8  cm

    • Easy to use

      Cord freedom (swivel)
      180 degree cord freedom
      Power cord length
      1.8  m

    • Fast & powerful crease removal

      Soleplate
      Aluminium
      Power
      950 - 1100  W

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