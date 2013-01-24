Home
Steam iron

    Simple, fast and effective

    There’s so much more to life than household chores, so you want to get them done as quickly as possible. With its uniquely designed steam holes and non-stick soleplate, this quality iron is simply built for speed.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Simple, fast and effective

      With self-clean

      Continuous steam up to 17 g/min for better crease removal.

      Continuous steam up to 17 g/min for better crease removal

      Continuous steam up to 17 g/min for better crease removal.

      Non-stick soleplate coating

      Non-stick soleplate coating

      The soleplate of your Philips iron is coated with a special non-stick layer for good gliding performance on all fabrics.

      Iron temperature-ready light

      Iron temperature-ready light

      Indicator light goes off when the required ironing temperature has been reached.

      Calc clean to prevent your iron from scale build up

      Calc clean to prevent your iron from scale build up

      The calc clean function enables you to simply flush your Philips iron to remove the calc particles out of your iron. This will extend the lifetime of your iron.

      Less refilling with large 200 ml water tank

      Less refilling with the extra-large 200 ml water tank so you can iron more clothes in one go.

      Specially designed steam holes for best steam flow

      The specially designed steam hole pattern ensures the best steam flow, removing creases most efficiently.

      Technical Specifications

      • Easy to use

        Refill any time
        Yes
        Water tank capacity
        200 ml

      • Fast & powerful crease removal

        Power
        1200 W
        Continuous steam output
        17 g/min
        Soleplate
        Non-stick

      • Technical specifications

        Weight of iron
        1.06 kg

