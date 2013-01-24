Home
GC148
    This high quality lightweight Philips iron is designed to iron your clothes in a simple and effective way.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Lightweight, quality iron

      Ceralon soleplate for better gliding on all fabrics

      Ceralon soleplate for better gliding on all fabrics.

      Button groove speeds up ironing along buttons and seams

      The button groove makes ironing along buttons and seams fast and easy.

      Iron temperature-ready light

      Indicator light goes off when the required ironing temperature has been reached.

      Cord winder to conveniently store the main cord

      The cord can be wrapped around the heelrest, so that the appliance is easy to store.

      Technical Specifications

      • Fast & powerful crease removal

        Power
        950 - 1100  W
        Soleplate
        Non-stick

      • Easy to use

        Power cord length
        1.8  m

      • Technical specifications

        Product dimensions
        25.5 x 11.1 x 12.8  cm
        Voltage
        220 - 240
        Weight of iron
        0.76  kg

