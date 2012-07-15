2 year warranty
Discontinued
GC2810/02
Built to perform, day after day
For great results day after day, you want an iron that never lets you down. With its new SteamGlide soleplate, 2000 W for constant high steam output and easy to use calc clean this Philips steam iron gives you value for money that lasts!
Ironing brand
SteamGlide
2000 Watt enables constant high steam output.
SteamGlide soleplate is the best Philips soleplate for your steam iron. It has great scratch resistancy, glides excellent and is easy to clean.
The iron's 90 g steam boost enables you to easily remove even the most stubborn creases.
Awards
3.7
of 5
9
Reviews
MrsMcleod
15/07/2012
United Kingdom
Overall a good product
Very easy to use. Light in weight and performs very well. certainly a great improvment on my previous iron made by an alternative company
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 2800 series GC2810 Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 2800 series GC2810 Steam iron
happyhippo
15/07/2012
United Kingdom
Overall a good product
Very easy to use. Light in weight and performs very well. certainly a great improvment on my previous iron made by an alternative company
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 2800 series GC2810 Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 2800 series GC2810 Steam iron
JohnMcDarren
02/10/2011
United Kingdom
Easy to understand and use
An excellent product that does what it says on the box. good performance easy to understand and use.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 2800 series GC2810 Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 2800 series GC2810 Steam iron