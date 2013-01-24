Home
2800 series

Steam iron

GC2810
    2800 series Steam iron

    GC2810
    Built to perform, day after day

    For great results day after day, you want an iron that never lets you down. With its new SteamGlide soleplate, 2000 W for constant high steam output and easy to use calc clean this Philips steam iron gives you value for money that lasts! See all benefits

      • SteamGlide
      Technical Specifications

      • Easy to use

        Cord freedom (swivel)
        360 degree cord freedom
        Water tank capacity
        300 ml
        Power cord length
        2 m
        Drip stop
        Yes

      • Fast & powerful crease removal

        Variable steam settings
        Yes
        Spray
        Yes
        Power
        2000 W
        Continuous steam output
        Up to 30 g/min
        Steam boost
        Up to 90 g
        Soleplate
        SteamGlide

      • Technical specifications

        Weight of iron
        1.2 kg
        Voltage Global
        220-240 V
        Voltage Taiwan
        110 V
        Product dimensions
        29.5 x 11.6 x 19.5 cm

      • Calc management

        Suitable for tap water
        Yes

