2 year warranty
Discontinued
Built to perform, day after day
For great results day after day, you want an iron that never lets you down. With its anti-scratch SteamGlide soleplate, high consistent steam output and integrated calc-clean, this high quality iron gives you performance that lasts.
Ironing brand
2400 W
45 g/min continuous steam
170 g steam boost
SteamGlide soleplate
Delivers a fast warm-up and powerful performance.
Penetrates deeper into fabrics to easily remove stubborn creases.
Strong and consistent steam output to remove creases faster.
Awards
4.2
of 5
91
Reviews
83%
recommend this product
DMph
18/07/2021
United Kingdom
Good features
Nice and easy to use lightweight we use demineralised water which works fine without a anti scale device but the dial could be clearer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PowerLife GC2998/86 Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PowerLife GC2998/86 Steam iron
Bex55
18/12/2020
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Good quality iron
Like the weight of this iron, not too light. Has a good length cord so I can reach to the tip of the ironing board. Heats up quickly, irons well.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PowerLife GC2998/86 Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PowerLife GC2998/86 Steam iron
Suzy5148
09/10/2020
United Kingdom
Excellent iron
I bought this iron to replace a Philips Azur iron that "just stopped working". Really pleased with this one. Very light but not too light. Not sure why a previous reviewer complained about the length of the cord as it is plenty long enough. Glides across all fabrics and compared to my previous iron doesn't give me a steam bath at the same time. Just enough steam seems to come out which is brilliant. Would highly recommend this iron.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PowerLife GC2999/86 Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PowerLife GC2999/86 Steam iron
Tested vs. Philips non-stick soleplate