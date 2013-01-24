Home
3500 series

Steam iron

GC3588
1 Awards
    Great results, minimum effort

    Finally, an iron that matches the latest trends of the catwalk with its unique and trendy design. The SteamGlide soleplate, high power and convenience features help you to Look Hot Everyday. See all benefits

      3x easier

      • 3m cord
      SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

      SteamGlide soleplate is the best Philips soleplate for your steam iron. It has great scratch resistancy, glides excellent and is easy to clean.

      Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

      The Drip Stop system of your Philips steam iron lets you iron delicate fabrics at low temperatures without having to worry about stains from water droplets.

      Double Active Calc System prevents scale build-up

      Double Active Calc system of your Philips steam iron prevents scale build-up through anti scale pills and an easy to use calc clean function.

      Extra-long 3 m cord for maximum reach

      With the extra-long 3 m cord of your Philips iron, you can easily reach right up to the edges of your ironing board - and further!

      Extra-clear indicator for highly visible water level

      The extra-clear indicator of your Philips iron, makes the water level highly visible, so you always know if you have enough water at a glance.

      Steam tip allows you to have steam in hard-to-reach areas

      The unique steam tip of this Philips iron, combines a particularly pointed front of the soleplate with special elongated steam slots in the tip, to reach right into the smallest and most difficult areas for the best ironing results.

      Less refilling with extra-large 300 ml water tank

      Fewer refills are required thanks to a large 300 ml water tank. So you can iron more clothes in one go.

      Technical Specifications

      • Easy to use

        Fast heat-up
        Yes
        Easy to set up and store
        • Extra-large water inlet
        • Integrated cord storage solution

      • Crease removal

        Steam Boost
        Up to 100 gr/min
        Vertical Steam
        Yes
        Spray
        Yes
        Reaching tricky areas
        • Pointed tip
        • Steam tip
        Continuous steam
        Up to 35 gr/min

      • Weight and dimensions

        Product dimensions
        328 x 129 x 163
        Product weight
        1,64

      • Comfortable ironing

        No leakage
        Drip-stop system
        Water tank capacity
        300 ml
        Anti-scale management
        Double Active Calc System
        Additional comfort
        • 360 degree cord freedom
        • Extra-clear water level indicator
        • Soft grip
        Cord length
        3 m

      • Technical specifications

        Frequency
        50-60
        Voltage
        220 - 240
        Power
        2300

      • Smooth gliding

        Soleplate
        SteamGlide soleplate

