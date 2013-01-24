Home
EasySpeed Advanced

Steam iron

GC3672/26
  • Cordless ironing for ultimate freedom Cordless ironing for ultimate freedom Cordless ironing for ultimate freedom
    Cordless ironing for ultimate freedom

    EasySpeed Advanced combines powerful steam with the freedom of cordless ironing. Reach anywhere on the board and iron difficult areas with ease. Fast to heat up, quick recharging in seconds and carry lock for storing. See all benefits

      Cordless ironing for ultimate freedom

      • 2400 W
      • 190 g steam boost
      • 35 g/min continuous steam
      • Ceramic soleplate
      Calc-clean slider for long-lasting steam performance

      Calc-clean slider for long-lasting steam performance

      This iron operates with ordinary tap water. Calc-clean is a built-in cleaning function to remove calcium buildup, or limescale, and maintain peak performance.

      2400 W for quick heat-up in 30 seconds

      2400 W for quick heat-up in 30 seconds

      Delivers a fast warm-up in 30 seconds for a quick start.

      Durable ceramic soleplate for easy gliding

      Durable ceramic soleplate for easy gliding

      Our durable ceramic soleplate glides well on any ironable garment. It's non-stick, scratch resistant and simple to keep clean.

      Less refilling with extra-large 300 ml water tank

      Less refilling with extra-large 300 ml water tank

      Fewer refills are required thanks to a large 300 ml water tank. So you can iron more clothes in one go.

      Extra-large water hole for fast filling and emptying

      Extra-large water hole for fast filling and emptying

      An extra-large opening for filling the water tank makes quick work of refills and emptying.

      Up to 190 g steam boost blasts stubborn creases

      Up to 190 g steam boost blasts stubborn creases

      Penetrates deeper into fabrics to easily remove stubborn creases.

      Carry lock and cord wrapping clip for easy and tidy storage

      Carry lock and cord wrapping clip for easy and tidy storage

      The iron attaches securely to its base with our carry-lock system. The cord is easily wrapped around the base and held in place with a clip for tidy storage.

      Smart base recharges in seconds with light-up indicator

      Smart base recharges in seconds with light-up indicator

      The smart base unit recharges the iron in seconds. Colored-light feedback indicates when the iron is ready to use and reminds you when you need to recharge.

      Steam output up to 35 g/min for strong, steady performance

      Steam output up to 35 g/min for strong, steady performance

      Steam output up to 35 g/min for strong and steady performance

      Technical Specifications

      • Fast crease removal

        Continuous steam
        35  g/min
        Power
        2400  W
        Steam boost
        190  g
        Variable steam levels
        Yes
        Vertical steam
        Yes
        Water spray
        Yes
        Heating time
        30 sec.

      • Easy to use

        Soleplate name
        Ceramic
        Water tank capacity
        300  ml
        Power cord length
        1.8  m
        Precision steam tip
        Yes
        Tap water suitable
        Yes
        Drip stop
        Yes
        Extra large filling hole
        Yes

      • Scale management

        Descaling and cleaning
        Anti-calc solution

      • Storage

        Cord storage
        Cord clip

      • Size and weight

        Weight of iron
        1.020  kg

      • Guarantee

        2 year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Green efficiency

        Energy saving mode
        Yes
        User manual
        100% recycled paper

