Cordless ironing for ultimate freedom
EasySpeed Advanced combines powerful steam with the freedom of cordless ironing. Reach anywhere on the board and iron difficult areas with ease. Fast to heat up, quick recharging in seconds and carry lock for storing. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
This iron operates with ordinary tap water. Calc-clean is a built-in cleaning function to remove calcium buildup, or limescale, and maintain peak performance.
Delivers a fast warm-up in 30 seconds for a quick start.
Our durable ceramic soleplate glides well on any ironable garment. It's non-stick, scratch resistant and simple to keep clean.
Fewer refills are required thanks to a large 300 ml water tank. So you can iron more clothes in one go.
An extra-large opening for filling the water tank makes quick work of refills and emptying.
Penetrates deeper into fabrics to easily remove stubborn creases.
The iron attaches securely to its base with our carry-lock system. The cord is easily wrapped around the base and held in place with a clip for tidy storage.
The smart base unit recharges the iron in seconds. Colored-light feedback indicates when the iron is ready to use and reminds you when you need to recharge.
Steam output up to 35 g/min for strong and steady performance
