Azur

Steam iron

GC4410/12
    Azur Steam iron

    GC4410/12
    Power with precision

    For easier and smoother ironing, you want the best combination of gliding and powerful steam. This Philips steam iron GC4410/02 with SteamGlide soleplate provides you the best of both! See all benefits

      Power with precision

      Super steam, super glide

      • 130 g steam boost
      • 2400 W
      SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

      SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

      SteamGlide soleplate is the best Philips soleplate for your steam iron. It has great scratch resistancy, glides excellent and is easy to clean.

      2400 Watt enables constant high steam output

      2400 Watt enables constant high steam output

      2400 Watt enables constant high steam output.

      130 g steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily

      130 g steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily

      The steam boost can be used for vertical steaming and tough creases.

      Extra-long 3 m cord for maximum reach

      Extra-long 3 m cord for maximum reach

      With the extra-long 3 m cord of your Philips iron, you can easily reach right up to the edges of your ironing board - and further!

      Steam tip allows you to have steam in hard-to-reach areas

      Steam tip allows you to have steam in hard-to-reach areas

      The unique steam tip of this Philips iron, combines a particularly pointed front of the soleplate with special elongated steam slots in the tip, to reach right into the smallest and most difficult areas for the best ironing results.

      Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

      Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

      The Drip Stop system of your Philips steam iron lets you iron delicate fabrics at low temperatures without having to worry about stains from water droplets.

      Double Active Calc System prevents scale build-up

      Double Active Calc System prevents scale build-up

      Double Active Calc system of your Philips steam iron prevents scale build-up through anti scale pills and an easy to use calc clean function.

      Technical Specifications

      • Easy to use

        Cord freedom (swivel)
        360 degree cord freedom
        Filling and emptying water
        Extra large filling hole
        Water tank capacity
        350 ml
        Drip stop
        Yes
        Cord storage
        Cord clip
        Power cord length
        3 m

      • Fast & powerful crease removal

        Spray
        Yes
        Steam tip
        Yes
        Variable steam settings
        Yes
        Power
        2400 W
        Continuous steam output
        40 g/min
        Steam boost
        130 g
        Soleplate
        SteamGlide
        Vertical steaming
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Weight of iron
        1.55 kg
        Voltage
        220 - 240 V
        Product dimensions
        30.3 x 12 x 15.2 cm

      • Calc management

        Suitable for tap water
        Yes
        Calc clean solution
        Double active calc clean

