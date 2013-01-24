Home
Azur

Steam iron

GC4430/02
  • Power with precision Power with precision Power with precision
    Azur Steam iron

    GC4430/02
    Power with precision

    To provide easy removal of your toughest creases, this powerful Philips steam iron with Ionic DeepSteam is what you need. Together with the SteamGlide soleplate, it gives you great gliding with powerful steam, reaching deep into the garment

    Azur Steam iron

    Power with precision

    Power with precision

    Azur Steam iron

    Power with precision

      Power with precision

      Iron with easy crease removal with Ionic DeepSteam

      • 100 g steam boost
      • 2400 W
      Smaller steam particles reach deeper into toughest creases

      The ionization process creates smaller steam particles that reach deeper into the fabric. This means even the toughest creases are removed easily.

      Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

      The Drip Stop system of your Philips steam iron lets you iron delicate fabrics at low temperatures without having to worry about stains from water droplets.

      SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

      SteamGlide soleplate is the best Philips soleplate for your steam iron. It has great scratch resistancy, glides excellent and is easy to clean.

      Continuous steam output up to 40 g/min

      Philips steam iron with continuous steam output of up to 40 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.

      Electronic shut-off when iron is left unattended

      The electronic shut-off automatically switches the iron off when it is left unattended or tips over.

      Double Active Calc System prevents scale build-up

      Double Active Calc system of your Philips steam iron prevents scale build-up through anti scale pills and an easy to use calc clean function.

      100 g steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily

      Steam boost up to 100g for fast removal of even the most stubborn creases.

      Technical Specifications

      • Fast & powerful crease removal

        Soleplate
        SteamGlide
        Steam output
        Yes
        Continuous steam output
        40  g/min
        Steam boost
        100  g
        Vertical steaming
        Yes
        Variable steam settings
        Yes
        Spray
        Yes
        Steam tip
        Yes
        Power
        2400  W

      • Easy to use

        Water tank capacity
        335  ml
        Filling and emptying water
        Extra large filling hole
        Drip stop
        Yes
        Safety auto off
        Yes
        Power cord length
        3  m

      • Calc management

        Suitable for tap water
        Yes
        Calc clean solution
        Double active calc clean

      • Technical specifications

        Weight of iron
        1.55  kg
        Product dimensions
        30.3 x 12 x 15.2  cm
        Voltage
        220 - 240  V

