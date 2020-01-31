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  • Easy de-wrinkling everyday Easy de-wrinkling everyday Easy de-wrinkling everyday

    Easy Touch Stand Steamer

    GC487/86

    Easy de-wrinkling everyday

    Our new EasyTouch garment steamer is designed to be compact yet powerful. This essential steaming solution is great for quick de-wrinkling everyday.

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    Easy Touch Stand Steamer

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    See all Garment Steamer

    Easy de-wrinkling everyday

    With the most compact stand steamer from Philips

    • 1800W, 35g/min
    • 40% larger steam plate*
    • 80% larger filling hole*
    • 3 steam settings
    20% more powerful * with 35g/min continuous steam

    20% more powerful * with 35g/min continuous steam

    The EasyTouch steamer is 20% more powerful* compared to predecessor models with 35g/min of powerful continuous steam concentrated through the nozzles, enabling de-wrinkling with only a few strokes

    3 steam settings for different kinds of fabrics

    3 steam settings for different kinds of fabrics

    Set your preferred steam setting for optimal results on different fabrics. Use low steam for thinner fabrics and a more powerful setting for thicker fabrics and coats.

    Compact design for easy storage

    Compact design for easy storage

    Compact design for easy storage.

    Cover more in one stroke with 40% larger steam plate*

    Cover more in one stroke with 40% larger steam plate*

    The steamer is also quipped with a 40% larger steam plate* compared to predecessor models. This allows you to cover more fabric area for more efficient steaming sessions.

    1.4Lwater tank with 80% larger filling hole*

    1.4Lwater tank with 80% larger filling hole*

    The large 1.4L detachable water tank comes with an 80% larger filling hole* compared to predecessor models, enabling easier refilling and cleaning for better tank hygiene.

    Adjustable double pole for various height settings

    Adjustable double pole for various height settings

    Integrated with double adjustable poles to hang your garments while using the steamer. It is collapsible for easy storage

    Easy Rinse descaling for years of effective use

    Easy Rinse descaling for years of effective use

    Prolong the lifetime of your appliance by using the Easy Rinse descaling function regularly.

    StyleMat for easy steaming

    StyleMat for easy steaming

    Premium StyleMat support solution makes it easier to achieve crisp results.

    Integrated garment hanger

    Integrated garment hanger

    Integrated garment hanger lets you easily hang your garments like shirts, dresses and trousers while using the steamer

    Safe to use on all garments

    Safe to use on all garments

    The steamer is safe to use on all fabrics. It is a great solution for delicate fabrics like silk and cashmere.

    Steam kills more than 99% of bacteria and dust mites*

    Steam kills more than 99% of bacteria and dust mites*

    Hot steam refreshes your clothes and kills more than 99% of bacteria and dust mites*. Less frequent washing and dry cleaning saves time and money, and helps clothes last longer.

    Glove for extra protection during steaming

    Glove for extra protection during steaming

    Heat proof glove included to protect your hand during steaming.

    Technical Specifications

    • Easy to use

      Safe on all ironable fabrics
      Even delicates like silk
      Water tank capacity
      1400  ml
      Detachable water tank
      Yes
      Refill any time during use
      Yes
      Power cord length
      1.8  m

    • Accessories included

      Garment hanger
      Yes
      Glove for extra protection
      Yes
      StyleMat
      Yes
      Adjustable double pole
      Yes

    • Guarantee

      2 year worldwide guarantee
      Yes

    • Fast crease removal

      Power
      1800  W
      Continuous steam
      35  g/min
      Vertical steam
      Yes
      Voltage
      220-240  V
      Ready to use
      2  minute(s)
      Variable steam levels
      3

    • Green efficiency

      User manual
      100% recycled paper

    • Size and weight

      Weight of iron
      0.33  kg
      Packaging dimensions (WxHxL)
      34.5 x 40 x 40 cm  cm
      Weight of board
      0.1  kg
      Product dimensions (WxHxL)
      27.7 x 31.5 x 30.9 cm  cm
      Total weight with packaging
      4.8  kg
      Weight of iron + base
      3.4  kg
      Pole dimensions extended
      155  cm

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    • * tested by third party institute for bacteria types Escherichia coli 8099, Staphylococcus aureus ATCC 6538, Candida albicans ATCC 10231 with 1 minute steaming time (Technical Standard For Disinfection 2002-2.1.5)
    • Compared with GC509
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