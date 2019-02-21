[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] I was a little sceptical at first whether or not an increase in steam pressure would actually benefit me, I've tried a few steam irons in the past that have all the usual claims & "increased tanks", "high steam pressure" etc but whilst using the Philips Azur Pro Steam iron I was pleasantly surprised. All over, it's a great product to use. The steam pressure gets through creases in no time which has significantly cut the amount of time required ironing. The range of settings seem incredibly comparable to anything else on the market in this bracket whilst the ability to use the iron as an upright steamer for clothes that are hanging is an added bonus. I'm a big fan of the overall design of the iron aside for one thing, everywhere is exactly where you'd expect it to be which makes for incredibly intuitive use however the steam button underneath the handle can get in the way a little. It's probably where you'd want it to be but I found I had to adjust the way I gripped the iron when using it as I kept hitting the button & randomly dispensing steam when I didn't need it, a minor issue but one to be aware of in case you catch yourself with the burst of steam. The only other minor issue I found with the iron is that whilst the water tank is sizable if you're ironing heavy items or more heavily creased items, the tank can drain quite fast due to the amount of steam required. I personally found that even on shorter stints, ironing things such as denim starting on a full tank, within 5 minutes or so the tank was around 2/3's empty. Overall, through the minor flaws, an all-round quality product. Fast ironing with great results, you can't ask for much more than that. The additional features are a nice benefit but I don't find myself using them all too often. I'd highly recommend the product.