2 year warranty
Discontinued
GC4936/06
New generation iron for great results faster*
Iron everything from jeans to silk with no risk of burning* thanks to OptimalTEMP technology and the steam output now penetrates up to 20% deeper into the fabric for faster crease removal.*
Ironing brand
3000W
55 g/min continuous steam
230g steam boost
SteamGlide Advanced soleplate
Thanks to OptimalTEMP technology, we guarantee this iron will never cause burns to any ironable fabric and you can iron everything from jeans to silk, from linen to cashmere safely, in any order, without waiting for the temperature to adjust or pre-sorting clothes. Philips steam irons with OptimalTEMP makes your ironing easier and faster and has been tested by independent textile experts .
Delivers a fast warm-up and powerful performance to get your ironing done quickly
Thanks for the special design for maximum steam penetration, now up to 20%* more steam through the fabric for great results, faster
Awards
Reviews
On all ironable fabrics
Compared to GC4910